Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King (35) is chased out of bounds by Boston College defensive back Tate Haynes (7) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Boston. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) 9/3/2019: Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston carries the ball during Saturday’s season opener against Boston College. Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King (center) is chased out of bounds by Boston College defensive back Tate Haynes (left) on Saturday in Boston. Associated Press Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King (center) is chased out of bounds by Boston College defensive back Tate Haynes (left) on Saturday in Boston. Associated Press