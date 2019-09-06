Virginia Tech Boston College Football

Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King (35) is chased out of bounds by Boston College defensive back Tate Haynes (7) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Boston. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) 9/3/2019: Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston carries the ball during Saturday’s season opener against Boston College. Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King (center) is chased out of bounds by Boston College defensive back Tate Haynes (left) on Saturday in Boston. Associated Press Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King (center) is chased out of bounds by Boston College defensive back Tate Haynes (left) on Saturday in Boston. Associated Press

Virginia Tech running back n With running back Jalen Holston out indefinitely, the bulk of the carries going forward will go to Deshawn McClease and Keshawn King. King got 10 carries in the opener, but Boston College did a nice job of bottling him up. Can King open things up for the passing game by breaking a long run? That would be a major help for quarterback Ryan Willis as he looks to get Tech’s offense back on track after the turnover-filled effort against Boston College. — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek

