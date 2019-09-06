Virginia Tech running back n With running back Jalen Holston out indefinitely, the bulk of the carries going forward will go to Deshawn McClease and Keshawn King. King got 10 carries in the opener, but Boston College did a nice job of bottling him up. Can King open things up for the passing game by breaking a long run? That would be a major help for quarterback Ryan Willis as he looks to get Tech’s offense back on track after the turnover-filled effort against Boston College. — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek
