RICHMOND — Tuition could again freeze at Virginia’s public colleges next year, but this time there’s a twist.
The version of the two-year budget that the House of Delegates approved Thursday includes $111.8 million for the state’s public colleges to keep tuition rates flat in an effort to help families and students whose bills have ballooned over the past 10 years. Lawmakers funded the idea last year, and every public college took the legislature up on its offer, holding tuition steady across the state for the first time in nearly two decades.
“This is an affordability sequel that Virginia families will truly enjoy,” said Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee’s higher education subcommittee, in her report to the full committee.
This year’s proposal is a little different, though.
Last year, if a school didn’t take the money for the tuition freeze (none did), the money that would have gone to the school would have reverted to the state’s general fund. This year’s proposal would distribute the money a school did not take among schools that did take the money for a freeze, incentivizing colleges to hold rates flat amid intense competition, especially among other in-state schools, for students and the money they bring.
“Those who accept the money are sending a clear message to Virginia that they care about affordability,” said James Toscano, the president of Partners for College Affordability and Public Trust, a Washington-based higher education advocacy organization.
Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun, who proposed the tuition freeze budget amendment, said the difference “rewards” schools that take it.
“We want to make it so it is affordable [for students] to go to college and then not graduate with an excessive amount of student debt,” he said. “[The freeze] is a statement to what we want Virginia to be.”
The 2019-20 academic year tuition freeze was the first in Virginia since 2001-02.
Then-Gov. Jim Gilmore and the General Assembly rolled back in-state tuition by 20% in 1999-2000 before freezing it in 2000-01 and 2001-02. The national recession in the years that followed, though, forced lawmakers to lift the freeze and colleges were able to raise rates.
Since the 2008-09 academic year, tuition at every four-year public college in Virginia has increased at least 50%. Students and their families pay 55% of the cost, on average, at Virginia’s four-year schools, while the state pays 45%.
“It was a break in the trend line of what seemed like ever-rising tuition around Virginia,” Toscano said of last year’s freeze.
This year’s proposal would be extended for both years of the budget, Reid said. Whether it makes it in the final budget must still be hammered out.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget did not include money for a tuition freeze. Instead, Northam’s main higher education budget initiative is a free community college program for low- and middle-income students.
The House and Senate versions of the budget proposed cuts and changes to Northam’s community college plan.
The Senate’s budget, which the body passed Thursday, does not have money for the freeze, meaning a mix of lawmakers will now meet in conference to determine what to pay for, including the tuition freeze.
“If passed, three straight years of tuition freezes would give Virginians a chance to play financial catch-up when it comes to the share of household income they’ve been spending on college education,” said Toscano, encouraging lawmakers to make a “parallel attempt to address the underlying cost of higher education.”
Last year’s freeze, like the one proposed this year, was not mandatory. It specifically looked to help in-state students, but six schools — Christopher Newport, George Mason, Norfolk State, Radford and Virginia Commonwealth universities and Virginia Military Institute — chose to freeze the rate for out-of-state students as well.
