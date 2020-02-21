RICHMOND — Democrats in the House and Senate used their new majorities to sweep aside Republican objections and adopt a pair of state budgets that focus on political priorities such as education, public employee compensation, transportation, climate change and a proposed increase in the minimum wage for workers.
The House of Delegates voted 67-12 on Thursday to adopt a budget for the two-year cycle beginning July 1. New House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, called it the “most progressive in Virginia’s history, helping advance equity of opportunity across the commonwealth while guarding Virginia’s AAA bond rating and shoring up our reserves.”
The House also voted 75-24 to approve a revised budget for the current fiscal year that ends June 30.
The Senate adopted its pair of budgets, by votes of 29-11, that propose different ways than the House to boost pay for public employees and increase funding of K-12 education, including raises for teachers.
“This budget prioritizes the people of the commonwealth,” said new Senate Finance & Appropriations Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax.
House Democrats used a series of 54-45 votes, with one member absent, to turn back Republican efforts to restore a taxpayer relief fund that GOP majorities created last year, block Virginia from joining a regional compact to reduce greenhouse gases, and prevent the state from creating its own health insurance exchange a decade after federal passage of the Affordable Care Act.
“On this side of the aisle, we want people to have health insurance,” Appropriations Vice Chairman Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, said in response to an effort by Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, to block startup funding for the exchange at the State Corporation Commission.
Democrats also defeated an effort by House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, to amend the chamber’s proposed two-year budget to require the state to resume negotiations with the federal government over a proposed Medicaid work requirement that Gov. Ralph Northam suspended last year.
Gilbert said Northam’s action broke a deal the governor made with Republican leaders two years ago to expand the state’s Medicaid program, but Sickles warned of the price tag and decisions by federal courts to reject other states’ work requirements for Medicaid recipients.
“I don’t know what the deal might be, but it would not be found legal in the United States of America,” Sickles said.
House Republican leaders objected to the budget, which they said “contains significant tax increases and increases state spending by over 18 percent — an increase of over $20 billion.”
They took credit for a budget proposal that would use $112 million in state funding as incentives to colleges and universities to not raise tuition and fees, an initiative first adopted last year when Republicans held majorities in both chambers.
However, Gilbert, Republican Caucus Chairwoman Byron, and Republican Whip Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake, said in a joint statement about the budget: “We’re concerned that the many new commitments will not be sustainable in a future down economy.”
Democrats used their new majorities to limit debate and protect the budgets that the House and Senate money committees produced on Sunday.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, delivered the biggest rebuke to Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who this week declared she is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2021.
Chase, one of 19 Republicans in the Senate, announced in November that she was quitting the Republican caucus because it elected Norment as minority leader after Democrats won control of the General Assembly in that month’s elections.
She had proposed a dozen objections to the two-year budget, but before she could argue them, Norment asked if she otherwise intended to vote for the budget.
“I haven’t made that determination yet,” Chase replied.
Norment then asked the Senate to approve all 12 amendments in a bloc, which it did on a voice vote without further discussion, bypassing Chase’s objections. Chase voted against both Senate budgets.
A House and Senate conference committee will now begin negotiations to reconcile the differences in the $135 billion two-year budget and accompanying spending plan for this year.
Both chambers’ budgets reflect initiatives Northam proposed, including a major increase in funding for transportation improvements and the doubling of state taxes on cigarettes and other products to help pay for health care programs, as well as spending on K-12 education, community colleges and workforce training.
However, both chambers made major changes to the governor’s spending plans to give teachers bigger raises than he had proposed and to provide additional compensation for state and university employees, college faculty, state-supported local employees such as sheriff’s deputies, and targeted groups of workers.
A number of Democrats did not vote on an amendment proposed by Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin County, to eliminate Northam’s proposed tax increases on cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Poindexter called tobacco taxes regressive, meaning they take a larger share of income from people who have the least, and said the increases would hurt tobacco farming and the communities that still rely on it.
The House defeated the amendment by a vote of 52-41. Six Democrats, including Dels. Jeff Bourne and Delores McQuinn of Richmond, did not vote, although only one delegate was absent. One Republican, Del. Barry Knight of Virginia Beach, also did not vote.
Neither Northam nor the General Assembly proposed funding in the budget to pay for repair and replacement of deteriorating school buildings, especially in urban and rural localities that don’t have the money to modernize their school facilities.
The Senate budget includes about $27 million a year for a grant fund for school capital projects. The House narrowly defeated a floor amendment Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, proposed to regulate and tax electronic skill games to generate money for school modernization.
The Senate rejected a similar bid earlier in the session by Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and both chambers have adopted legislation to ban the unregulated and untaxed gaming machines, now installed across the state.
O’Quinn argued that a tax on the skill games would generate hundreds of millions of dollars to “solve one of the biggest issues we’ve been talking about in this General Assembly.”
“This is real money,” he said. “This is not nibbling around the edges.”
The House defeated his amendment by a 49-44 vote after Torian reminded members that the budget does not include any anticipated revenues from the machines because of legislation that would ban them.
“It is not good practice nor policy to pass an amendment on an ‘if,’ ” he said. “We have no money.”
Five Democrats who were present — including Bourne — did not vote on the amendment and a sixth was absent.
In an interview after the budget vote, Torian said, “School facilities is an issue for both sides of the aisle. It’s probably something we’re going to have to take a close look at.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.