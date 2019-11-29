1. Secondary stepping up

B Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker was 18-of-30 for 311 yards but was intercepted twice, both times by outside linebacker Noah Taylor. Safety Joey Blount and cornerback Heskin Smith had eight tackles apiece.

2. Bryce Perkins being himself

A Perkins hasn’t had many games better than Friday’s masterpiece, as he passed for 311 yards and one touchdown and passed for 164 yards and two TDs. One interception in 33 passes was acceptable.

3. Protecting Perkins

A He was sacked twice but came out unscathed, taking every offensive snap. The two sacks were for 8 yards, compared to 65 yards in sacks yielded by the Hokies.

