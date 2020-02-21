NFL
Players delay vote, seek more CBA talks
NEW YORK — NFL player representatives decided Friday to not vote on a new labor deal approved by team owners. Instead, the NFL Players Association is seeking more negotiations next week.
The union’s executive committee voted 6-5 early Friday to recommend rejecting the terms of the new CBA that NFL owners approved Thursday.
Eventually, the entire NFLPA membership must vote on an agreement. The owners’ proposal features a 17-game season, shorter preseason, and larger rosters .
MLB
Champs vs. cheaters in exhibition Saturday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be champs vs. cheaters in a World Series rematch when the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros play their spring opener Saturday.
The last time these teams met, the Nationals were celebrating their first World Series title in Houston after winning Game 7 at Minute Maid Park. Since then, the Astros have become the league’s villains, with a sign-stealing scandal sullying their reputation .
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who was part of the team that was found to have stolen signs, knows things are going to be “tough” for the Astros on the road this season but doesn’t expect bad things at a spring training game.
Max Scherzer will start Saturday for the Nationals. Right-hander Cristian Javier, who was Houston’s minor league pitcher of the year last season, will start for the Astros.
Saturday’s game will also pit new Astros manager Dusty Baker against the team that let him go after the 2017 season.
TENNIS
Rybakina faces Halep in 4th final of year
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will play her fourth final of the young WTA season at the Dubai Championships.
Rybakina beat eighth-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) in the semifinals on Friday, coming from a break down and saving a set point in each set. Rybakina will face No. 1 seed Simona Halep, who beat American qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-2, 6-0.
NHL
Bruins acquire Kase
BOSTON — The NHL-leading Boston Bruins freed up salary cap space Friday by trading 35-year-old forward David Backes and a first-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Ondrej Kase.
Anaheim also acquired 20-year-old prospect Axel Andersson, a defenseman, in the deal . Kase has seven goals and 16 assists in 49 games with the Ducks this season.
INDOOR TRACK
Rojas sets indoor triple jump world record
MADRID — Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas broke the indoor triple jump world record on Friday with a jump of 15.43 meters, seven centimeters more than the previous record held by Russian Tatyana Lebedeva since 2004.
auto racing
Mercedes dominant in preseason testing
MONTMELÓ, Spain — Using its innovative steering wheel system, Mercedes continued to dominate in Formula One preseason testing on Friday, with Valtteri Bottas leading teammate Lewis Hamilton by nearly eight tenths of a second at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.
SOCCER
U.S. women seek over $66M in damages
Players on the U.S. women’s national team are seeking more than $66 million in damages as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation. The damages were included in papers filed Thursday ahead of a trial slated to start May 5.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ex-OSU DBs charged with rape, kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grand jury on Friday indicted two former Ohio State defensive backs on charges of rape and kidnapping after authorities said they held a woman against her will and raped her.
Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were kicked off the team last week after their Feb. 12 arrest. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said each man faces 33 years in prison .
