LEGISLATION
Ohio bill punishing assault on refs pending
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Assaulting a referee would become a crime punishable by a fine and community service hours, under legislation pending in the Ohio House. The latest version of the bill would make an assault on referees before, during or after a sporting event, or in retaliation for their decisions, a first-degree misdemeanor with an automatic fine of $1,500 and 40 hours of community service.
Assaults against referees are on the rise and officials deserve the protections afforded to teachers, administrators and bus drivers, Ben Ferree, with the Ohio High School Athletic Association, told the House Criminal Justice Committee Thursday.
SKIING
Brignone ahead of Shiffrin in standings
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Federica Brignone now leads the World Cup overall standings ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin after winning an Alpine combined event on Sunday. By earning 100 World Cup points, Brignone opened a gap of 73 to three-time defending champion Shiffrin who has taken an extended break from racing after the death of her father in Colorado.
TENNIS
Tsitsipas retains 5th overall Open 13 title
Stefanos Tsitsipas was hardly troubled in beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 to retain the Open 13 title on Sunday, securing the fifth overall of his career.
The second-seeded Greek broke the 19-year-old Canadian’s serve three times and saved four of five break points on his own.
Tsitsipas became the first player to retain the Marseille indoor title since Thomas Enqvist in 1998.
Opelka takes Delray championship trophy
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka worked overtime and won two matches on Sunday, topping Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2 to take the Delray Beach Open championship. Opelka won his second career ATP title. He defeated second-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinal .
Opelka, who lives in nearby West Palm Beach, is the fourth American in the past five years to take home the Delray Beach winner’s trophy.
Misconduct
Michigan sex abuse claims draw parallel
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the University of Michigan announced last week that allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct by a sports doctor were under investigation, former wrestler Mike DiSabato was stunned by the parallels to an abuse scandal at his alma mater, Ohio State.
The accusations by several people against Dr. Robert E. Anderson at Michigan immediately called to mind claims DiSabato and hundreds of other men made about Dr. Richard Strauss at Ohio State. Two physicians, both dead for years, are now accused of using their positions to abuse male athletes and students. Both worked in athletics and student health care, were well-regarded during long tenures and at some point focused on researching or treating genital ailments.
NHRA
Hagan takes lead at Arizona qualifying
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Matt Hagan topped Funny Car qualifying Friday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. The Don Schumacher Racing driver had a 3.859-second pass at 331.61 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Sixteen-time season champion John Force, at age 70, was second at 3.861 at 331.94
Soccer
Biggest fight for U.S. women will be in court
With a trial set to begin May 5, the players and the U.S. Soccer Federation last week filed motions of summary judgement. In their filing, the players revealed that they are seeking almost $67 million in damages.
In asking for dismissal, the federation cited separate collective bargaining agreements for the men and women. The women receive base salaries and earn bonuses, while the men collect appearance fees and bonuses only.
