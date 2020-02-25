college football
Ohio State gives Day extension, raise
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day, who led Ohio State to a 13-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as head coach, is being rewarded with a three-year contract extension and a raise, the university said Tuesday.
The 40-year-old Day is now under contract through the 2026 season.
Day, who made a base salary of $4.5 million plus bonuses in 2019, will be paid $6 million for the 2020-21 season, the university said.
He’ll make $6.5 million for the 2021 season and $7.6 million for 2022.
His salary for 2023-26 will be decided later
.
nba
76ers’ Simmons out at least 2 more weeks
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will miss at least two more weeks with nerve issues in his lower back.
The All-Star played just a few minutes in Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee before leaving with the back injury. He will undergo daily treatment for his nerve impingement and be evaluated in two weeks.
The 23-year-old Simmons averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 54 games.
nhl
Seattle team to pay fans’ transit fares
SEATTLE — Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise is trying to make it easier for fans to get to its games in the traffic-clogged city.
NHL Seattle announced Tuesday that it will fully subsidize public transit costs for fans with season tickets or single-game tickets.
Additionally, the team is entering into a partnership with the Seattle Center Monorail to upgrade the system connecting downtown Seattle with the Seattle Center, where the team’s arena is under construction.
The team will invest $7 million for upgrades at the downtown station , which was originally built for the 1962 World’s Fair.
Rob Johnson, the team’s vice president for transportation, said the franchise expects 25% of fans to use public transit in the inaugural 2021-22 season.
auto racing
Alonso gets chance at Indy, triple crown
Fernando Alonso will again attempt to complete motorsports’ Triple Crown with a return to the Indianapolis 500 in May with McLaren.
The team failed to qualify Alonso for the race last season in a spectacular comedy of errors, including not having its car properly prepared to put the two-time Formula One champion in the field.
Alonso’s quest is to win Indianapolis and complete a prestigious Triple Crown that includes Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car endurance race.
Graham Hill is the only driver to have completed the triple.
soccer
Italy might lift ban on sporting events
MILAN — The Italian government could lift its ban on sporting events by Monday in areas affected by the coronavirus if the number of cases stabilizes.
The outbreak forced a number of sporting events to be called off throughout the country this past weekend, including four Serie A matches in the north of Italy.
Serie A matches this weekend are set to be played behind closed doors, including Juventus’ key match against Inter Milan.
Inter’s Europa League match at home to Ludogorets on Thursday will also take place without any fans allowed in..
baseball
Miami to host finals of World Classic
MIAMI — Next year’s World Baseball Classic will be played in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami, with the Marlins hosting the semifinals and final along with half of the quarterfinals.
The fifth edition of the tournament will be played from March 9-23, 2021.
Marlins Park hosts quarterfinals on March 19-20, and the semifinals and finals from March 21-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.