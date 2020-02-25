A Senate elections committee on Tuesday heard two conflicting alternatives to political redistricting and advanced both.
Senators on the committee declined to deal a death blow to House Bill 1256, introduced by Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News. It would revamp the process for drawing of legislative and congressional boundaries to eliminate the legislature’s sweeping power over redistricting, without amending the constitution.
The decision by the committee’s Democratic majority appeared a sign of courtesy to fellow party members in the House: The Senate earlier this month overwhelmingly supported the constitutional amendment, while leaders in the House have declined to take decisive action on the issue.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, who supports Price’s alternative and has been lobbying senators on it, has declined to bring the proposed constitutional amendment up for a vote amid an impasse among members of her party caucus.
“We’ve done what we can do. Now it’s in your body,” the committee’s chairman, Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, told Price, referring to the House.
