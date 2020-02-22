BOYS
REGION 6A
Monday
First round
E5 Grassfield (6-15) at E4 Floyd Kellam (10-12), 7:30 p.m.
E6 Tallwood (4-18) at E3 Landstown (13-8), 7:30 p.m.
E7 Ocean Lakes (4-18) at E2 Oscar Smith (17-5), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Floyd Kellam-Grassfield winner at E1 Western Branch (17-4), 7:30 p.m.
W3 Cosby (11-11) at W2 James River-Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.
Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes winner
W4 Franklin County (7-16) at W1 Thomas Dale (17-5), 6 p.m.
Feb. 26
Semifinals
Floyd Kellam-Grassfield/Western Branch winner vs. Cosby-James River winner, TBA
Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes/Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Thomas Dale-Franklin County winner, TBA
Feb. 28
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Friday
First round
Patrick Henry 46, Mountain View 33
North Stafford 43, Stafford 41
William Fleming 74, Harrisonburg 57
Albemarle 48, Brooke Point 50
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
North Stafford (17-7) vs. Patrick Henry (19-4)
William Fleming (19-3) vs. Albemarle (18-7)
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Friday
First round
Halifax County 78, Pulaski County 47
E.C. Glass 72, Salem 43
George Washington 75, Blacksburg 47
Jefferson Forest 48, Amherst County 41
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
E.C. Glass (18-7) vs. Halifax County (20-4)
George Washington (18-7) vs. Jefferson Forest (18-6)
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3C
Friday
First round
Charlottesville 83, Wilson Memorial 56
Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 45
Spotswood 68, Heritage 52
Western Albemarle 70, Rockbridge County 43
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Liberty Christian (19-6) vs. Charlottesville (21-4)
Spotswood (17-6) vs. Western Albemarle (20-6)
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Friday
First round
No. 9 William Byrd 62, Tunstall 46
Saturday
First round
Magna Vista 89, Hidden Valley 39
Feb. 25
Quarterfinals
William Byrd (9-16) vs. Cave Spring (22-2), at Hidden Valley H.S., 7 p.m.
No. 5 Carroll County (12-9) at No. 4 Lord Botetourt (13-11), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Abingdon at No. 3 Christiansburg (14-8), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Magna Vista (11-12) at No. 2 Northside, 6 p.m.
Feb. 27
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Cave Spring--Tunstall-William Byrd winner vs. Lord Botetourt-Carroll County winner, 6 p.m.
Christiansburg-Abingdon winner vs. Northside-Magna Vista-Hidden Valley winner, 6 p.m.
Feb. 29
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 2C
Monday
First round
No. 9 Glenvar at No. 8 Nelson County, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Alleghany at No. 7 Appomattox County, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Glenvar-Nelson County winner at No. 1 Dan River, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Gretna at No. 4 Floyd County, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Fort Chiswell at No. 3 Martinsville
Appomattox County-Alleghany winner at No. 2 Radford
Feb. 28
At Bassett H.S.
Semifinals
Dan River—Glenvar-Nelson County winner vs. Floyd County-Gretna winner, 6 p.m.
Martinsville-Fort Chiswell winner vs. Radford—Appomattox County-Alleghany winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 3
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 1C
Tuesday
First round
P4 Eastern Montgomery at ME1 Auburn
ME3 Bath County at P2 Narrows
P3 Covington at ME2 George Wythe
ME4 Grayson County at P1 Parry McCluer
Feb. 28
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Narrows-Bath County winner vs. Auburn-Eastern Montgomery
George Wythe-Covington vs. Parry McCluer-Grayson County
Feb. 29
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Friday
At Emory & Henry College
Championship
Northwood 68, Holston 51
Saturday
Third-place game
Chilhowie 52, PH-Glade Spring 50
VIC DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Thursday
Eastern Mennonite 58, North Cross 56
Friday
Covenant 54, Carlisle 45
Saturday
At Bast Center, Roanoke College
Championship
Eastern Mennonite 54, Covenant 39
VACA SOUTH REGION
Friday
At Westover Christian, Danville
Semifinals
Timberlake Christian def. Roanoke Valley Christian
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 57, Westover Christian 53
Feb. 22
At Westover Christian, Danville
Third-place game
Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Westover Christian
Championship
Smith Mountain Lake Christian vs. Timberlake Christian
GIRLS
REGION 6A
Monday
First round
E5 Oscar Smith (8-14) at E4 Floyd Kellam (12-10), 5:30 p.m.
E6 Ocean Lakes (8-14) at E3 Grassfield (12-9), 6 p.m.
E7 Tallwood (1-15) at E2 Landstown (17-5), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner at Western Branch (19-3), 5:30 p.m.
W3 Thomas Dale (11-9) at W1 Cosby (15-7), 6 p.m.
Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. Landstown-Tallwood winner, TBA
W4 Franklin County (15-9) at W2 James River-Midlothian (18-2), 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26
Semifinals
Western Branch/Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner vs. Cosby-Thomas Dale winner, TBA
Landstown-Tallwood/Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. James River-Midlothian-Franklin County winner, TBA
Feb. 28
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Friday
First round
Patrick Henry 57, Stafford 24
North Stafford 51,Brooke Point 48
William Fleming 60, Harrisonburg 47
Albemarle 60, Mountain View 24
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
North Stafford (vs. Patrick Henry (19-5)
William Fleming (20-4) vs. Albemarle (19-6)
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Friday
First round
E.C. Glass 61, Jefferson Forest 31
Blacksburg 45, Amherst County 42
Salem 68, Halifax County 65
Pulaski County 62, George Washington 28
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Blacksburg (14-9) vs. E.C. Glass (20-3)
Halifax County (17-6) vs. Pulaski County (19-6)
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3C
Friday
First round
Spotswood 56, Liberty Christian 21
Fort Defiance 51, Brookville 33
Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 41
Charlottesville 47, Fluvanna County 44
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Fort Defiance (19-4) vs. Spotswood
Turner Ashby vs. Charlottesville (19-6), TBA
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Friday
First round
Northside 57, Hidden Valley 51
William Byrd 70, Christiansburg 35
Feb. 25
Quarterfinals
Northside (5-17) at No. 1 Carroll County (21-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Cave Spring (14-7) at No. 4 Abingdon, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Staunton River (16-8) at No. 3 Magna Vista (18-2), 6 p.m.
William Byrd (10-14) at No. 2 Lord Botetourt (20-2), 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 27
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Abingdon-Cave Spring winner vs. Carroll County-Northside-Hidden Valley winner
Magna Vista-Staunton River winner vs. Lord Botetourt-William Byrd-Christiansburg winner
Feb. 29
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2C
Monday
First round
No. 9 Nelson County at No. 8 Giles, 6:30 p.m.
No. 10 Glenvar at No. 7 Patrick County, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Giles-Nelson County at No. 1 Martinsville, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Alleghany at No. 4 Chatham
No. 6 Radford at No. 3 Floyd County
Patrick County-Glenvar winner at No. 2 Gretna
Thursday
At Bassett H.S.
Semifinals
Martinsville—Giles-Nelson County winner vs. Chatham-Alleghany winner
Floyd County-Radford vs. Gretna—Patrick County-Glenvar winner
March 3
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 1C
Tuesday
First round
P4 Narrows at ME1 George Wythe
ME3 Grayson County at P2 Covington
ME4 Auburn at P1 Eastern Montgomery
P3 Parry McCluer at ME 2 Galax
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Covington-Grayson County winner vs. George Wythe-Narrows winner
Galax-Parry McCluer winner vs. Eastern Montgomery-Auburn winner
Feb. 29
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winner, 6 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Friday
At Emory & Henry College
Championship
PH-Glade Spring 62, Chilhowie 45
Saturday
At Chilhowie H.S.
Third-place game
Rural Retreat 52, Holston 31
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Saturday
At Bast Center, Roanoke College
Championship
Miller 60, New Covenant 28
VACA SOUTH REGION
Friday
At Westover Christian, Danville
Semifinals
Faith Christian 52, Timberlake Christian 22
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Temple Christian 32
Saturday
At Westover Christian, Danville
Third-place game
Timberlake Christian vs. Temple Christian
Championship
Faith Christian 52, Roanoke Valley Christian 23
