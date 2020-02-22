BOYS

REGION 6A

Monday

First round

E5 Grassfield (6-15) at E4 Floyd Kellam (10-12), 7:30 p.m.

E6 Tallwood (4-18) at E3 Landstown (13-8), 7:30 p.m.

E7 Ocean Lakes (4-18) at E2 Oscar Smith (17-5), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

Floyd Kellam-Grassfield winner at E1 Western Branch (17-4), 7:30 p.m.

W3 Cosby (11-11) at W2 James River-Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.

Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes winner

W4 Franklin County (7-16) at W1 Thomas Dale (17-5), 6 p.m.

Feb. 26

Semifinals

Floyd Kellam-Grassfield/Western Branch winner vs. Cosby-James River winner, TBA

Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes/Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Thomas Dale-Franklin County winner, TBA

Feb. 28

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 5D

Friday

First round

Patrick Henry 46, Mountain View 33

North Stafford 43, Stafford 41

William Fleming 74, Harrisonburg 57

Albemarle 48, Brooke Point 50

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

North Stafford (17-7) vs. Patrick Henry (19-4)

William Fleming (19-3) vs. Albemarle (18-7)

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Friday

First round

Halifax County 78, Pulaski County 47

E.C. Glass 72, Salem 43

George Washington 75, Blacksburg 47

Jefferson Forest 48, Amherst County 41

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

E.C. Glass (18-7) vs. Halifax County (20-4)

George Washington (18-7) vs. Jefferson Forest (18-6)

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3C

Friday

First round

Charlottesville 83, Wilson Memorial 56

Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 45

Spotswood 68, Heritage 52

Western Albemarle 70, Rockbridge County 43

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Liberty Christian (19-6) vs. Charlottesville (21-4)

Spotswood (17-6) vs. Western Albemarle (20-6)

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Friday

First round

No. 9 William Byrd 62, Tunstall 46

Saturday

First round

Magna Vista 89, Hidden Valley 39

Feb. 25

Quarterfinals

William Byrd (9-16) vs. Cave Spring (22-2), at Hidden Valley H.S., 7 p.m.

No. 5 Carroll County (12-9) at No. 4 Lord Botetourt (13-11), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Abingdon at No. 3 Christiansburg (14-8), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Magna Vista (11-12) at No. 2 Northside, 6 p.m.

Feb. 27

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Cave Spring--Tunstall-William Byrd winner vs. Lord Botetourt-Carroll County winner, 6 p.m.

Christiansburg-Abingdon winner vs. Northside-Magna Vista-Hidden Valley winner, 6 p.m.

Feb. 29

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 2C

Monday

First round

No. 9 Glenvar at No. 8 Nelson County, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Alleghany at No. 7 Appomattox County, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Glenvar-Nelson County winner at No. 1 Dan River, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Gretna at No. 4 Floyd County, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Fort Chiswell at No. 3 Martinsville

Appomattox County-Alleghany winner at No. 2 Radford

Feb. 28

At Bassett H.S.

Semifinals

Dan River—Glenvar-Nelson County winner vs. Floyd County-Gretna winner, 6 p.m.

Martinsville-Fort Chiswell winner vs. Radford—Appomattox County-Alleghany winner, 7:30 p.m.

March 3

At Averett University, Danville

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 1C

Tuesday

First round

P4 Eastern Montgomery at ME1 Auburn

ME3 Bath County at P2 Narrows

P3 Covington at ME2 George Wythe

ME4 Grayson County at P1 Parry McCluer

Feb. 28

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Narrows-Bath County winner vs. Auburn-Eastern Montgomery

George Wythe-Covington vs. Parry McCluer-Grayson County

Feb. 29

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Friday

At Emory & Henry College

Championship

Northwood 68, Holston 51

Saturday

Third-place game

Chilhowie 52, PH-Glade Spring 50

VIC DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Thursday

Eastern Mennonite 58, North Cross 56

Friday

Covenant 54, Carlisle 45

Saturday

At Bast Center, Roanoke College

Championship

Eastern Mennonite 54, Covenant 39

VACA SOUTH REGION

Friday

At Westover Christian, Danville

Semifinals

Timberlake Christian def. Roanoke Valley Christian

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 57, Westover Christian 53

Feb. 22

At Westover Christian, Danville

Third-place game

Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Westover Christian

Championship

Smith Mountain Lake Christian vs. Timberlake Christian

GIRLS

REGION 6A

Monday

First round

E5 Oscar Smith (8-14) at E4 Floyd Kellam (12-10), 5:30 p.m.

E6 Ocean Lakes (8-14) at E3 Grassfield (12-9), 6 p.m.

E7 Tallwood (1-15) at E2 Landstown (17-5), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner at Western Branch (19-3), 5:30 p.m.

W3 Thomas Dale (11-9) at W1 Cosby (15-7), 6 p.m.

Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. Landstown-Tallwood winner, TBA

W4 Franklin County (15-9) at W2 James River-Midlothian (18-2), 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 26

Semifinals

Western Branch/Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner vs. Cosby-Thomas Dale winner, TBA

Landstown-Tallwood/Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. James River-Midlothian-Franklin County winner, TBA

Feb. 28

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 5D

Friday

First round

Patrick Henry 57, Stafford 24

North Stafford 51,Brooke Point 48

William Fleming 60, Harrisonburg 47

Albemarle 60, Mountain View 24

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

North Stafford (vs. Patrick Henry (19-5)

William Fleming (20-4) vs. Albemarle (19-6)

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Friday

First round

E.C. Glass 61, Jefferson Forest 31

Blacksburg 45, Amherst County 42

Salem 68, Halifax County 65

Pulaski County 62, George Washington 28

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Blacksburg (14-9) vs. E.C. Glass (20-3)

Halifax County (17-6) vs. Pulaski County (19-6)

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3C

Friday

First round

Spotswood 56, Liberty Christian 21

Fort Defiance 51, Brookville 33

Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 41

Charlottesville 47, Fluvanna County 44

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Fort Defiance (19-4) vs. Spotswood

Turner Ashby vs. Charlottesville (19-6), TBA

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Friday

First round

Northside 57, Hidden Valley 51

William Byrd 70, Christiansburg 35

Feb. 25

Quarterfinals

Northside (5-17) at No. 1 Carroll County (21-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Cave Spring (14-7) at No. 4 Abingdon, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Staunton River (16-8) at No. 3 Magna Vista (18-2), 6 p.m.

William Byrd (10-14) at No. 2 Lord Botetourt (20-2), 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 27

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Abingdon-Cave Spring winner vs. Carroll County-Northside-Hidden Valley winner

Magna Vista-Staunton River winner vs. Lord Botetourt-William Byrd-Christiansburg winner

Feb. 29

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2C

Monday

First round

No. 9 Nelson County at No. 8 Giles, 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 Glenvar at No. 7 Patrick County, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Giles-Nelson County at No. 1 Martinsville, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Alleghany at No. 4 Chatham

No. 6 Radford at No. 3 Floyd County

Patrick County-Glenvar winner at No. 2 Gretna

Thursday

At Bassett H.S.

Semifinals

Martinsville—Giles-Nelson County winner vs. Chatham-Alleghany winner

Floyd County-Radford vs. Gretna—Patrick County-Glenvar winner

March 3

At Averett University, Danville

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 1C

Tuesday

First round

P4 Narrows at ME1 George Wythe

ME3 Grayson County at P2 Covington

ME4 Auburn at P1 Eastern Montgomery

P3 Parry McCluer at ME 2 Galax

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Covington-Grayson County winner vs. George Wythe-Narrows winner

Galax-Parry McCluer winner vs. Eastern Montgomery-Auburn winner

Feb. 29

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winner, 6 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Friday

At Emory & Henry College

Championship

PH-Glade Spring 62, Chilhowie 45

Saturday

At Chilhowie H.S.

Third-place game

Rural Retreat 52, Holston 31

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Saturday

At Bast Center, Roanoke College

Championship

Miller 60, New Covenant 28

VACA SOUTH REGION

Friday

At Westover Christian, Danville

Semifinals

Faith Christian 52, Timberlake Christian 22

Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Temple Christian 32

Saturday

At Westover Christian, Danville

Third-place game

Timberlake Christian vs. Temple Christian

Championship

Faith Christian 52, Roanoke Valley Christian 23

