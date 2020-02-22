RALEIGH, N.C. — M.J. Walker scored all 12 of his points after halftime to help eighth-ranked Florida State beat North Carolina State 67-61 on Saturday.

Patrick Williams also scored 12 points for the Seminoles (23-4, 13-3), who threw out some zone looks to get the Wolfpack off stride early in the second half, helping them quickly erase the 32-27 deficit and go ahead for good with about 13½ minutes left.

Devon Daniels scored 18 points to lead N.C. State (17-10, 8-8).

No. 11 Louisville 72, UNC 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 18 points and the Cardinals (23-5, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their second straight game .

Nwora added 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

The Tar Heels (10-17, 3-13) lost their seventh straight.

Syracuse 79, Georgia Tech 72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Elijah Hughes and Marek Dolezaj each scored 20 points and Syracuse (15-12, 8-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) erased a 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Georgia Tech (13-14, 7-9) 79-72 on Saturday.

Clemson 82, Boston College 64

BOSTON — Al-Amir Dawes scored a career-high 22 points in the Tigers’ (14-12, 8-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) third straight victory .

Jay Heath led BC (13-15, 7-10) with 16 points.

No. 3 Kansas 64, No. 1 Baylor 61

WACO, Texas — Udoka Azubuike had 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas snapped the Bears’ (24-2, 13-1) 23-game winning streak . The Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) have won 12 in a row .

UNLV 66, No. 4 San Diego St. 63

SAN DIEGO — Elijah Mitrou-Long scored 19 points and UNLV (15-14, 10-6) handed No. 4 San Diego State (26-1, 15-1 Mountain West) its first loss of the season to end the Aztecs’ 26-game winning streak.

No. 5 Dayton 80, Duquesne 70

DAYTON, Ohio —

Jalen Crutcher scored 17 points

. Trey Landers added 12 points and Crutcher had five assists for the Flyers (25-2, 14-0 Atlantic 10), who have yet to lose in regulation this season.

Sincere Carry had 21 points and six assists for Duquesne (18-8, 8-6).

No. 10 Kentucky 65, Florida 59

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 26 points

for Kentucky (22-5, 12-2 Southeastern Conference), which took a three-game lead over Florida (17-10, 9-5).

Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 18 for the Gators.

No. 12 Villanova 64, Xavier 55

CINCINNATI —

Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and the

Wildcats (21-6, 10-4 Big East) recovered from a three-game losing streak by hitting a lot of outside shots . The Musketeers (17-10, 6-8) were held to a season low in points .

No. 13 Auburn 73, Tennessee 66

AUBURN, Ala. — Samir Doughty scored 22 points and Auburn rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half

. The Tigers (23-4, 10-4 Southeastern Conference) scored 18 consecutive points to spark the comeback against the Volunteers (15-12, 7-7).

TCU 67, No. 17 W.Va. 60, OT

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kevin Samuel scored six of his 19 points in overtime . The Horned Frogs (15-12, 6-8 Big 12) thought they had won for just the second time in nine games in regulation when Desmond Bane sent the crowd into a frenzy on a driving layup with 0.9 seconds left.

Derek Culver had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Taz Sherman scored 16 points for West Virginia (19-8, 7-7).

UCLA 70, No. 18 Colorado 63

BOULDER, Colo. — Tyger Campbell scored 15 points and Cody Riley scored 16 points. UCLA (17-11, 10-5) has won nine of its last 11.

The Buffaloes (21-7, 10-5) missed a chance to retain sole possession of first place in the conference.

Providence 84, No. 19 Marquette 72

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Luwane Pipkins scored 24 points and David Duke had 15 to lead Providence (16-12, 9-6). Markus Howard scored 38 points for Marquette (17-9, 7-7 Big East) .

Memphis 60, No. 22 Houston 59

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Precious Achiuwa scored 10 points, Malcolm Dandridge scored 12 points and Lester Quinones and Tyler Harris had 10 points apiece as Memphis (19-8, 8-6 American Athletic Conference) won its second straight.

Caleb Mills led Houston (21-7, 11-4) with 21 points .

