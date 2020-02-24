CANADA
Police clear indigenous protest, tensions remain over pipeline
TORONTO — Canadian police cleared an indigenous rail blockade in Ontario on Monday that had crippled freight and passenger rail traffic for three weeks but tensions remained.
Ontario Provincial Police arrested 10 protesters on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ontario, east of Toronto. CN Rail later issued a brief statement saying the company was pleased the “illegal blockade” had come to an end.
Demonstrators had set up blockades in British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec in solidarity with opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in northwestern British Columbia.
Germany
Man drives car into Carnival crowd, injures 30
BERLIN — A man intentionally drove a car into a crowd at a Carnival parade in a small town in central Germany, injuring around 30 people including children, officials said Monday.
The driver, a 29-year-old German citizen who lived locally, was arrested at the scene in Volkmarsen, Germany, prosecutors said. A spokesman for Frankfurt prosecutors, Alexander Badle, said in a statement that “about 30 people” were injured
.
ILLINOIS
Actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to restored charges
CHICAGO — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty Monday to restored charges that accuse him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself last year in Chicago and falsely reporting to police that the phony attack was real.
His lawyer, Tina Glandian, entered the not guilty pleas on his behalf to six counts of felony disorderly conduct.
MALAYSIA
King accepts prime minister’s resignation amid upheaval
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s king on Monday accepted Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s shocking resignation but reappointed him as interim leader following the collapse of the ruling alliance in a major political upheaval less than two years after its historic election victory.
The move came amid plans by Mahathir’s supporters in his Bersatu party to team up with opposition parties to form a new government and thwart the transition of power to his named successor, Anwar Ibrahim.
SCIENCE
Mars lander confirms quakes on red planet
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s newest Mars lander has confirmed that quakes and even aftershocks are regularly jolting the red planet.
Scientists reported Monday that the seismometer from the InSight spacecraft has detected scores of quakes.
A series of research papers focus on the 174 quakes noted through last September.
