DUNEDIN, Fla. — Luis Severino will miss the season with an elbow injury that requires Tommy John surgery, and the New York Yankees’ rotation no longer looks imposing.
New York announced Tuesday that the 26-year-old right-hander has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. The two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019.
Severino’s injury leaves the AL East favorites with newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings.
Left-hander James Paxton already was projected to miss the first two months following back surgery on Feb. 5. Domingo Germán must serve the final 63 games of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. He is eligible to return June 5, barring any postponements.
“We’re always constantly looking for upgrades anyway,” general manager Brian Cashman said. “But this time of year you always look from within and see and give opportunities for what you have and typically that’s how it shakes out.”
New York won the AL East last year and lost to Houston in the AL Championship Series
.
Verlander faces Schezer
in spring training debut
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston ace Justin Verlander is slated to make his 2020 spring training debut on Thursday, when former teammate Max Schezer is scheduled to be on the mound for World Series champion Washington.
The pair were teammates on the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14 and have combined for five Cy Young Awards.
“It wasn’t done intentionally. That is a pretty good match-up, though,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.
Verlander won his second Cy Young last season, going 21-6 with a 2.52 ERA. His 225 wins are the most among active players.
Scherzer, a the three-time Cy Young winner, won the World Series opener last October and did not get a decision in Game 7. Verlander lost Games 2 and 6.
Scherzer opened spring training with two scoreless innings against Houston on Saturday
.
Braves’ Freeman treated
for elbow irritation
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman wasn’t in the Braves’ starting lineup Tuesday because of irritation in his right elbow.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said
he is not sure how long Freeman will be out.
Freeman had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Oct. 18. The entire right elbow joint was cleaned during the procedure, which included removing three fragmented loose bodies and cleaning up multiple bone spur s.
Hall of Fame pick still unreal to last-chance pick Walker
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Larry Walker’s right hand was shaking ever-so-slightly as he reached to sign the space where his plaque will hang in baseball’s Hall of Fame. Reality was still sinking in, a month after his selection.
“It doesn’t seem legit. I feel like I just won a lottery ticket,” Walker said Tuesday after a tour of baseball’s shrine to prepare for his induction in the summer. “I’m kind of trembling inside right now. Nothing seems real about it.”
Now 53, Walker earned baseball’s highest honor in January on his 10th and final appearance on the writers’ ballot. He will be inducted July 26 .
