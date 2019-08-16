Highly touted recruit Darius Maddox verbally committed to the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program Friday.
ESPN rates Maddox as the No. 99 player in the nation in the class of 2020 and the No. 24 off-guard in the class.
Maddox said in a phone interview Friday that he picked the Hokies over Seton Hall, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Clemson, among others.
“Virginia Tech really stuck out,” he said. “I was real comfortable with everything there and what they were telling me.”
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Maddox, who has lived in Bowie, Maryland, since he was 9 years old, has transferred from St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., to national power Oak Hill Academy in Grayson County for his senior year of high school.
“I love scoring from the mid-range and taking my guy off the dribble, and I’m working right now on expanding my 3-ball,” he said.
Maddox took an official visit to Virginia Tech earlier this week; he had taken an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech last year. He said he has also visited Seton Hall, Syracuse, Virginia and VCU, among others.
Oak Hill coach Steve Smith has already seen Maddox play, both in workouts at Oak Hill and on the AAU circuit this summer for Washington-based Team Durant.
Smith said Maddox will be a perfect fit with the style of play of Tech’s new coach, ex-Wofford coach Mike Young,
“Darrius is a really talented player offensively,” Smith said. “He can shoot off the catch. He can shoot it off the dribble.
“He’s got great 3-point range, which I’m sure is one of the things the Virginia Tech coaches like. If they play the style that they played at Wofford, they’ll allow those shooters to take shots. He’ll thrive in an offense like that because he’s a big-time 3-point shooter.
“He’s ready [for Tech] skill-wise. He’s going to have to get physically stronger, and we’ve got a great weight program here.
“He can be a great defender because he’s really long. He rebounds his position well because he’s got size and he’s long. He’s got a great feel for the game.”
Maddox becomes the second member of the ESPN top 100 for the class of 2020 to pick the Hokies.
GOLF
Serrao wins Senior Am
HOT SPRINGS — Former UVa golfer Stephen Serrao of Midlothian beat Dave Pulk of Williamsburg in 19 holes to win the 72nd VSGA Senior Amateur Championship at The Homestead’s Cascades Course.
It was the first time either man had made the final of the VSGA Senior Amateur.