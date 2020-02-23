ARLINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg pitched himself as the “nominee ready to bring Americans together” before a crowd of a few thousand gathered in Northern Virginia Sunday.
“If you’re ready for that vision of the presidency, for politics that bring everyone in, this campaign is for you,” Buttigieg said during an event at Washington-Liberty High, where the line to enter snaked around the entirety of the school’s campus.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, stumped in Virginia nine days ahead of the state’s primary March 3 — Super Tuesday — when the Old Dominion’s 124 delegates will be up for grabs.
Virginia is one of 14 states across the country that will vote on Super Tuesday, including California, Colorado, Texas and North Carolina. All told, the Super Tuesday contests will award 1,357 of the nearly 4,000 pledged delegates to be allotted during the Democratic primary campaign.
How Virginia and other states vote that day, Buttigieg said, could determine the direction of the party.
In Arlington, Buttigieg sought to position himself as the moderate alternative to front-runner Bernie Sanders, a senator from Vermont who has pulled ahead among a crowded field of more moderate candidates. That includes former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Sanders easily won the Nevada caucuses on Saturday after vying with Buttigieg in close contests for the top spots in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Buttigieg — who is second to Sanders in the number of delegates awarded after the first three contests — went after the front-runner Sunday.
“I respect my friend Senator Sanders,” he said. “I also believe that the way we will build the movement to defeat Donald Trump is to call people into our tent, not to call them names online.”
Buttigieg said that he is the candidate that could attract “future former Trump supporters.”
“You are welcome to be in our tent. We have to do this together,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg said that beyond taking hold of the White House, a “unifying candidate” could help protect and expand Democrats’ power in Congress.
Among his priorities, Buttigieg said he wants to raise the minimum wage, empower organized labor, take action on climate change and ensure “there is no such thing as an uninsured American.”
Rep. Don Beyer, D-Alexandria, introduced Buttigieg on Sunday, describing him as “unflappable.” Last April, Buttigieg became the first member of Congress to back Buttigieg.
“He brings the gravitas and discipline of Barack Obama to this office,” Beyer said to a cheering crowd. “Peter has the maturity and wisdom to bring this country back together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.