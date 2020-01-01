CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was mindful of the wear and tear on his true freshman offensive linemen going into the Belk Bowl.
Fuente decided to start Salem High School graduate Zachariah Hoyt in place of Bryan Hudson at center and T.J. Jackson for Doug Nester at right guard in Tuesday’s 37-30 loss to Kentucky. Nester ended up rotating with Jackson after the first quarter.
The freshman linemen weren’t limited when the team practiced at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte on Friday during an open viewing window for the media, but Fuente was cautious about adding to the heavy workload the duo had this season.
“You know, those two freshman linemen are just, they’re at the end of the year,” Fuente said. “They’re not injured and out, they can play, but they’re true freshman guys that were at the end of the year and those things kind of took a toll on them.”
The Hokies turned to members of the 2019 signing class to shore up their struggling offensive line all the way back in Week 2 against Old Dominion. Nester started the game at right guard and Bryan Hudson came into the game after halftime at center.
Hudson, a four-star signee out of Scott County in Kentucky, played most meaningful snaps the rest of the regular season. Nester, a one-time Ohio State verbal commit that flipped to Tech on signing day last year, rotated with Austin Cannon at times, but started eight of 10 games.
While Fuente rarely discusses injuries, he offered some details about the physical beating Hudson took this year.
“Bryan has a broken right thumb and it’s been broken for a while,” Fuente said. “He’s been trying to handle snaps, his ankle is banged up.”
Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker said Hudson epitomized the team’s “hard, smart, tough” approach this season.
“He’s a trouper,” Hooker said. “In our program, no excuses and no feelings. So you just got to push through everything.”
Hoyt started nine games last year (seven at center), but his only start this season came in the opener against Boston College. The fourth-year junior suffered an injury in the game and played sparingly the rest of the regular season.
The Belk Bowl was the first time Hoyt snapped to Hooker in a game.
“It’s not really new,” Hooker said. “Me and Hoyt, we’ve been together since I came in, with the [second team]. So just being with him is not really anything new. Being with Hud, it wasn’t anything new. Just getting reps with everyone has been the main thing over time. So it was no problem.”
Tech’s line held up well against Kentucky’s stout defensive front. The Hokies allowed only two sacks (one in each half) and the offense had 33 carries for 219 yards averaged a season-high 6.6 yards per carry.
“We were off balance,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “I think that’s a credit to them. … It was one of the more aggravating games of the year for us. And you have to credit them, they did some good things and kept us off balance.”
‘Don’t waste it’
The chaotic finish in the Belk Bowl left some Virginia Tech fans frustrated with the game’s officiating crew.
Kentucky converted two fourth down attempts on it’s game-winning drive.
Tech fans — and players — wanted officials to take a longer look at the second of those conversions. The play in question came with Kentucky facing a fourth-and-1 at Tech’s 26-yard line with 1:01 left on the clock.
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden ran at the middle of Tech’s defensive line. Bowden put his head down and collided with linebacker Alan Tisdale at the first down marker, and the Hokies’ defense swarmed as he barrelled forward.
When the officials blew the play dead, the ball was in Tisdale’s hands. He jumped up and some of his teammates even celebrated what they thought was a fumble recovery.
The referees didn’t agree.
They started moving the chains as the head official announced that Bowden’s forward progress was stopped before the ball came loose. Tech safety Chamarri Conner implored Tech’s coaches to stop the clock with one of their two timeouts and get the officials to take a look. Tech fans on social media did the same thing.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente offered a straightforward explanation for saving both his timeouts in his post-game press conference.
“They review all that stuff,” Fuente said. “The whole taking a challenge flag timeout deal in college football, they’re reviewing it. The guy tells me that they reviewed it and it’s been confirmed, don’t waste your timeout. They said it was it stopped forward progress or whatever it was, but he said don’t even don’t waste it.”
The ESPN broadcast replayed the sequence once, but didn’t have a close-up view of it. It was impossible to tell from the angle exactly when the ball came loose. The nearest side judge waived the play dead after the fumble, but it wasn’t clear if one of the other officials called it dead before that.
Kentucky scored three plays later with Bowden hitting Josh Ali for a 13-yard touchdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.