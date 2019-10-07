BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente gave very direct responses to a series of questions about the team’s practice habits on Monday.
Last week, multiple players commented on how intense Tech’s practices were in the days following the loss to Duke (the program’s worst loss at Lane Stadium in four-plus decades). Defensive back Caleb Farley called them some of the “most competitive practices” during his three years in Blacksburg.
Tech responded by beating Miami 42-35, but Fuente made it clear he wants the good vibes from the win to stay in South Beach.
“We are not going back,” Fuente said. “We are not going back. Our team is not going back to go practice laid-back or any of that. I’m going to coach, the way that, and I’ve told our team this — we’ve got to get mentally, physically and emotionally tougher. We have got to learn how to practice. Tuesday we are going to roll out there, and it better look the same as last Tuesday.”
Fuente’s main point of emphasis coming out of the Duke game was Tech’s practice habits.
Outside of a change at quarterback, the coaching staff made very few personnel changes. While the game plan was tailored to Hendon Hooker’s running ability, it wasn’t radically different to anything that’s come before and it was the same for Tech’s defense.
Instead, Fuente asked for sustained focus and effort from players every minute that they were on the field last week, and he got it.
“To me, they took the coaching or the criticism during the week that we laid out for them. They listened to it, they didn’t get offended, and they set out about changing it,” Fuente said after the game. “When an opportunity presented itself, they responded.”
It was an easy task with players looking to prove they weren’t a “soft football team” as Dalton Keene said after the game, but can the Hokies sustain that motivation this week against a 1-4 Rhode Island team?
The Rams of the Colonial Athletic Association are Tech’s second FCS opponent of the season, so the game doesn’t count toward bowl eligibility, but Fuente isn’t interested in any excuses.
“It will not be [an issue], I can promise you that. We better practice like that on Tuesday,” Fuente said.
Fuente also made it clear the players are going to hear that same message the rest of the season.
“It’s my job to get it done,” Fuente said.
Quick hits
Virginia Tech defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford went down with a lower body injury at the end of the first half against Miami and didn’t return to the game.
Fuente was his typically tight-lipped self in offering a brief update on Crawford’s status at the end of his weekly news conference.
“Yeah, he’s avoided anything serious,” Fuente said.
It confirmed the update Crawford offered on social media following the game when he called it a “minor setback” in a tweet. While Crawford might not be out indefinitely, his status for Tech’s game against Rhode Island remains up in the air.
- Virginia Tech will make it three straight afternoon games when it hosts North Carolina on Oct. 19. The ACC rivals will kick off at 3:30 p.m., with NBC Sports Washington televising the game for most Virginia residents.
North Carolina (3-3, 2-1 ACC) is off this week. The Tar Heels ended a three-game losing streak on Saturday by beating Georgia Tech 38-22 behind a record-setting performance from freshman quarterback Sam Howell. His 33 of 51 passing for 376 yards are freshman records for the program. He also tossed four touchdowns passes.
- Virginia Tech’s Rayshard Ashby was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance against Miami. Ashby had 11 tackles (six solo) with two for a loss and a sack.
It was the second time this season Ashby has earned the honor and third time in his career. The defender leads Tech with 46 tackles (21 solo) and eight tackles for loss, which is also tied for the league lead. He also has 2 ½ sacks and a pass breakup. He’s led Virginia Tech in tackles in four of the team’s five games (he had double-digit tackles in three games).
