BOYS
REGION 6A
Monday
First round
E5 Grassfield (6-15) at E4 Floyd Kellam (10-12), 7:30 p.m.
E6 Tallwood (4-18) at E3 Landstown (13-8), 7:30 p.m.
E7 Ocean Lakes (4-18) at E2 Oscar Smith (17-5), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Floyd Kellam-Grassfield winner at E1 Western Branch (17-4), 7:30 p.m.
W3 Cosby (11-11) at W2 James River-Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.
Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes winner
W4 Franklin County (7-16) at W1 Thomas Dale (17-5), 6 p.m.
Feb. 26
Semifinals
Floyd Kellam-Grassfield/Western Branch winner vs. Cosby-James River winner, TBA
Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes/Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Thomas Dale-Franklin County winner, TBA
Feb. 28
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Friday
First round
Patrick Henry 46, Mountain View 33
North Stafford 43, Stafford 41
William Fleming 74, Harrisonburg 57
Albemarle 48, Brooke Point 50
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
North Stafford (17-7) vs. Patrick Henry (19-4)
William Fleming (19-3) vs. Albemarle (18-7)
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Friday
First round
Halifax County 78, Pulaski County 47
E.C. Glass 72, Salem 43
George Washington 75, Blacksburg 47
Jefferson Forest 48, Amherst County 41
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
E.C. Glass (18-7) vs. Halifax County (20-4)
George Washington (18-7) vs. Jefferson Forest (18-6)
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3C
Friday
First round
Charlottesville 83, Wilson Memorial 56
Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 45
Spotswood 68, Heritage 52
Western Albemarle 70, Rockbridge County 43
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Liberty Christian (19-6) vs. Charlottesville (21-4)
Spotswood (17-6) vs. Western Albemarle (20-6)
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Friday
First round
No. 9 William Byrd 62, Tunstall 46
Saturday
First round
No. 10 Hidden Valley (3-19) at No. 7 Magna Vista (10-12), 4 p.m.
Feb. 25
Quarterfinals
William Byrd (9-16) vs. Cave Spring (22-2), at Hidden Valley H.S., 7 p.m.
No. 5 Carroll County (12-9) at No. 4 Lord Botetourt (13-11), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Abingdon at No. 3 Christiansburg (14-8), 6 p.m.
Magna Vista-Hidden Valley winner at No. 2 Northside, 6 p.m.
Feb. 27
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Cave Spring--Tunstall-William Byrd winner vs. Lord Botetourt-Carroll County winner, 6 p.m.
Christiansburg-Abingdon winner vs. Northside-Magna Vista-Hidden Valley winner, 6 p.m.
Feb. 29
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Friday
At Emory & Henry College
Championship
Northwood 68, Holston 51
Saturday
Third-place game
PH-Glade Spring (9-14) at Chilhowie (12-11), 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Friday
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Auburn 67, Fort Chiswell 62
Third place game
George Wythe 65, Bland County 32
PIONEER DISTRICT
Friday
Championship
Narrows 50, Parry McCluer 46
VIC DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Thursday
Eastern Mennonite 58, North Cross 56
Friday
Covenant 54, Carlisle 45
Feb. 22
At Bast Center, Roanoke College
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
VACA SOUTH REGION
Friday
At Westover Christian, Danville
Semifinals
Timberlake Christian def. Roanoke Valley Christian
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 57, Westover Christian 53
Feb. 22
At Westover Christian, Danville
Third-place game
Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Westover Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Championship
Smith Mountain Lake Christian vs. Timberlake Christian, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS
REGION 6A
Monday
First round
E5 Oscar Smith (8-14) at E4 Floyd Kellam (12-10), 5:30 p.m.
E6 Ocean Lakes (8-14) at E3 Grassfield (12-9), 6 p.m.
E7 Tallwood (1-15) at E2 Landstown (17-5), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner at Western Branch (19-3), 5:30 p.m.
W3 Thomas Dale (11-9) at W1 Cosby (15-7), 6 p.m.
Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. Landstown-Tallwood winner, TBA
W4 Franklin County (15-9) at W2 James River-Midlothian (18-2), 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26
Semifinals
Western Branch/Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner vs. Cosby-Thomas Dale winner, TBA
Landstown-Tallwood/Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. James River-Midlothian-Franklin County winner, TBA
Feb. 28
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Friday
First round
Patrick Henry 57, Stafford 24
North Stafford 51,Brooke Point 48
William Fleming 60, Harrisonburg 47
Albemarle 60, Mountain View 24
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
North Stafford (vs. Patrick Henry (19-5)
William Fleming (20-4) vs. Albemarle (19-6)
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Friday
First round
E.C. Glass 61, Jefferson Forest 31
Blacksburg 45, Amherst County 42
Salem 68, Halifax County 65
Pulaski County 62, George Washington 28
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Blacksburg (14-9) vs. E.C. Glass (20-3)
Halifax County (17-6) vs. Pulaski County (19-6)
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3C
Friday
First round
Spotswood 56, Liberty Christian 21
Fort Defiance 51, Brookville 33
Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 41
Charlottesville 47, Fluvanna County 44
Feb. 25
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Fort Defiance (19-4) vs. Spotswood
Turner Ashby vs. Charlottesville (19-6), TBA
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Friday
First round
Northside 57, Hidden Valley 51
William Byrd 70, Christiansburg 35
Feb. 25
Quarterfinals
Northside (5-17) at No. 1 Carroll County (21-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Cave Spring (14-7) at No. 4 Abingdon, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Staunton River (16-8) at No. 3 Magna Vista (18-2), 6 p.m.
William Byrd (10-14) at No. 2 Lord Botetourt (20-2), 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 27
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Abingdon-Cave Spring winner vs. Carroll County-Northside-Hidden Valley winner
Magna Vista-Staunton River winner vs. Lord Botetourt-William Byrd-Christiansburg winner
Feb. 29
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Friday
At Lebanon H.S.
Third-place game
Virginia High 44, Richlands 34
Championship
Lebanon 59, Marion 50
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Friday
At Emory & Henry College
Championship
PH-Glade Spring 62, Chilhowie 45
Saturday
At Chilhowie H.S.
Third-place game
Holston (9-15) vs. Rural Retreat (14-8), 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Friday
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
George Wythe 54, Galax 53
PIONEER DISTRICT
Thursday
Championship
Eastern Montgomery 43, Covington 30
Friday
Third-place game
Parry McCluer 41, Narrows 34
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Saturday
At Bast Center, Roanoke College
Championship
Miller vs. New Covenant, 3:30 p.m.
VACA SOUTH REGION
Friday
At Westover Christian, Danville
Semifinals
Faith Christian 52, Timberlake Christian 22
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Temple Christian 32
Saturday
At Westover Christian, Danville
Third-place game
Timberlake Christian vs. Temple Christian, 11 a.m.
Championship
Faith Christian (20-1) vs. Roanoke Valley Christian (15-5) 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.