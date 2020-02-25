BOYS
REGION 6A
Monday
First round
Floyd Kellam 52, Grassfield 42
Landstown 76, Tallwood 29
Oscar Smith 91, Ocean Lakes 43
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
E4 Floyd Kellam (11-12) at E1 Western Branch (17-4), 7:30 p.m.
W3 Cosby (11-11) at W2 James River-Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.
E3 Landstown (14-8) at E2 Oscar Smith (18-5)
W4 Franklin County (7-16) at W1 Thomas Dale (17-5), 6 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
Floyd Kellam-Western Branch winner vs. Cosby—James River-Midlothian winner, TBA
Oscar Smith-Landstown winner vs. Thomas Dale-Franklin County winner, TBA
March 2
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Tuesday
Semifinals
Patrick Henry 69, North Stafford 60
Albemarle 51, William Fleming 47
Friday
At higher seed
Championship
No. 2 Albemarle (19-7) at No. 1 Patrick Henry (20-4) , TBA
REGION 4D
Tuesday
Semifinals
Halifax County 62, E.C. Glass 61
George Washington 47, Jefferson Forest 43
Friday
At higher seed
Championship
No. 3 George Washington (19-7) at No. 1 Halifax County (21-4), TBA
REGION 3C
Tuesday
Semifinals
Liberty Christian 53, Charlottesville 49
Western Albemarle 56, Spotswood 54
Friday
At higher seed
Championship
No.4 Liberty Christian (20-6) at No. 2 Western Albemarle (21-6), TBA
REGION 3D
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Cave Spring 76, William Byrd 43
Lord Botetourt 57, Carroll County 46
Abingdon 72, Christiansburg 57
Northside 75, Magna Vista 54
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Cave Spring (23-2) vs. Lord Botetourt (14-11), 6 p.m.
Abingdon (14-12) vs. Northside (18-7), 6 p.m.
Saturday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 2C
Monday
First round
Glenvar 55, Nelson County 42
Appomattox County 60, Alleghany 55
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Glenvar 55, Dan River 47
Floyd County 79, Gretna 63
Martinsville 69, Fort Chiswell 46
Radford 73, Appomattox County 45
Friday
At Bassett H.S.
Semifinals
Glenvar (12-12) vs. Floyd County (17-6), 6 p.m.
Martinsville (19-5) vs. Radford (20-3), 7:30 p.m.
March 3
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 2D
Tuesday
Graham 75, Lee 59
Central-Wise 56, Richlands 45
Gate City 90, Lebanon 64
Union 79, Virginia High 54
Thursday
At UVa-Wise
Semifinals
Graham (17-6) vs. Central-Wise (20-5), 6 p.m.
Gate City (20-5) vs. Union (17-9), 8 p.m.
Saturday
At UVa-Wise
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
REGION 1C
Tuesday
First round
Auburn 83, Eastern Montgomery 59
Narrows 65, Bland County 49
George Wythe 77, Covington 39
Parry McCluer 48, Grayson County 41
Friday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
P2 Narrows (17-6) vs. ME1 Auburn (19-5), 7 p.m.
ME2 George Wythe (17-8) vs. P1 Parry McCluer (19-5), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 1D
Monday
First round
J.I. Burton 51, Chilhowie 44
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Grundy 63, J.I. Burton 55
Twin Springs 70, Holston 63
Eastside 57, Hurley 22
Northwood 97, Twin Valley 50
Thursday
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Semifinals
Grundy (21-2) vs. Twin Springs (17-8), 7 p.m.
Eastside (16-9) vs. Northwood (19-7), 8:30 p.m.
Friday
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
VISAA DIVISION III
Tuesday
First round
Carlisle 67, Portsmouth Christian 51
Covenant 52, Williamsburg Christian 49
Amelia Academy 70, Christ Chapel Academy 54
Walsingham 70, Richmond Christian 64
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Carlisle (14-14) at Life Christian
Covenant (20-6) at Fairfax Christian (24-8)
Amelia Academy (19-5) at Eastern Mennonite (21-8)
Walsingham (15-11) at Carmel Christian (14-11)
Friday
At Virginia State University, Ettrick
Semifinals, noon and 1:45 p.m.
Saturday
At Virginia State University, Ettrick
Championship, noon
VACA STATE
Monday
First round
Regents 72, Roanoke Valley Christian 46
Tuesday
First round
Westover Christian 61, Stuart Hall 57
Timberlake Christian 69, Faith Christian 59
Blue Ridge Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian (14-4)
Friday
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Semifinals
Regents (13-5) vs. Blue Ridge Christian-Smith Mountain Lake Christian winner, 6:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christan (11-16) vs. Westover Christian, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
GIRLS
REGION 6A
Monday
First round
Floyd Kellam 64, Oscar Smith 38
Grassfield 49, Ocean Lakes 38
Landstown 53, Tallwood 17
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Floyd Kellam (13-10) at Western Branch (19-3), 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Dale (11-9) at Cosby (15-7), 6 p.m.
Grassfield (13-9) at Landstown (18-5)
Franklin County (15-9) at James River-Midlothian (18-2), 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
Western Branch—Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner vs. Cosby-Thomas Dale winner, TBA
Landstown-Grassfield winner vs. James River-Midlothian—Franklin County winner,
March 2
Friday
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Tuesday
Semifinals
No. 4 North Stafford at No. 1 Patrick Henry (19-5), 5 p.m.
No. 3 William Fleming (20-4) at No. 2 Albemarle (19-6), 5:30 p.m.
Friday
At higher seed
Championship
No. 3 William Fleming (21-4) at No. 1 Patrick Henry (20-5), TBA
REGION 4D
Tuesday
Semifinals
No. 5 Blacksburg (14-9) at No. 1 E.C. Glass (20-3), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Salem (11-12) at No. 1 Pulaski County (19-6), 6 p.m.
Friday
At higher seed
Championship
No. 2 Pulaski County (20-6) at No. 2 E.C. Glass (21-3), TBA
REGION 3C
Tuesday
Semifinals
Spotswood 56, Fort Defiance 36
Turner Ashby 66, Charlottesville 56
Friday
At higher seed
Championship
No. 3 Turner Ashby (24-3) at No. 1 Spotswood (24-2), TBA
REGION 3D
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Carroll County 81, Northside 22
Abingdon 64, Cave Spring 46
Magna Vista 48, Staunton River 35
Lord Botetourt 44, William Byrd 27
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Abingdon (22-3) at Carroll County (22-0)
Magna Vista (19-2) at Lord Botetourt (21-2)
Saturday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2C
Monday
First round
Nelson County 45, Giles 35
Patrick County 58, Glenvar 53
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Martinsville 45, Nelson County 43
Chatham 68, Alleghany 39
Floyd County 51, Radford 42
Gretna 57, Patrick County 53
Thursday
At Bassett H.S.
Semifinals
Martinsville (19-7) vs. Chatham (17-6)
Floyd County (17-6) vs. Gretna (18-5)
March 3
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 2D
Wednesday
First round
Central-Wise (11-15) at Lebanon (19-4), 6:30 p.m.
Virginia High (16-9) at Gate City (15-10), 7 p.m.
Richlands (11-14) at Ridgeview (20-5), 6 p.m.
Union (18-7) at Marion (17-7), 7 p.m.
Friday
At UVa-Wise
Semifinals
Lebanon—Central-Wise winner vs. Gate City-Virginia High winner, 6 p.m.
Marion-Union winner vs. Ridgeview-Richlands winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At UVa-Wise
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 1C
Tuesday
First round
George Wythe 75, Narrows 19
Grayson County 55, Covington 36
Auburn 43, Eastern Montgomery 40
Galax 40, Parry McCluer 22
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
ME3 Grayson County (9-16) vs. ME1 George Wythe (22-4)
ME2 Galax (16-8) vs. ME4 Auburn (4-16)
Saturday
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 1D
Monday
First round
Thomas Walker 58, Rural Retreat 43
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Honaker 54, Thomas Walker 38
Twin Springs 42, Chilhowie 39
Eastside 73, Grundy 52
PH-Glade Spring 56, Twin Valley 26
Thursday
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Semifinals
Honaker (19-5) vs. Twin Springs (17-8), 4 p.m.
Eastside (16-9) vs. PH-Glade Spring (22-2), 5:30 p.m.
Friday
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
VISAA DIVISION III
Tuesday
First round
Blessed Sacrament 34, Eastern Mennonite 31
Walsingham Academy 36, Roanoke Catholic 29
Holy Cross 41, Brunswick Academy 36
Carlisle 45, StoneBridge 33
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Blessed Sacrament (15-7) at Veritas (22-2)
Walsingham (12-11) at New Covenant (19-5)
Holy Cross (15-9) at Richmond Christian (20-4)
Carlisle (8-13) at Life Christian (13-4)
Friday
At Richard Bland College, Petersburg
Semifinals, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Richard Bland College, Petersburg
Championship, 5 p.m.
VACA STATE
Monday
First round
Timberlake Christian 42, Regents 25
Faith Christian 59, Ridgeview Christian 26
Tuesday
First round
Mt. Carmel Christian 73, Westover Christian 31
Stuart Hall 59, Roanoke Valley Christian 57, 2OT
Friday
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Semifinals
Mt. Carmel Christian vs. Stuart Hall (15-8), 3:30 p.m.
Faith Christian (22-1) vs. imberlake Christian, 5 p.m.
Saturday
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
