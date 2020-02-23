BOYS

REGION 6A

Monday

First round

E5 Grassfield (6-15) at E4 Floyd Kellam (10-12), 7:30 p.m.

E6 Tallwood (4-18) at E3 Landstown (13-8), 7:30 p.m.

E7 Ocean Lakes (4-18) at E2 Oscar Smith (17-5), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Floyd Kellam-Grassfield winner at E1 Western Branch (17-4), 7:30 p.m.

W3 Cosby (11-11) at W2 James River-Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.

Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes winner

W4 Franklin County (7-16) at W1 Thomas Dale (17-5), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

Floyd Kellam-Grassfield/Western Branch winner vs. Cosby-James River winner, TBA

Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes/Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Thomas Dale-Franklin County winner, TBA

Friday

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 5D

Feb. 21

First round

Patrick Henry 46, Mountain View 33

North Stafford 43, Stafford 41

William Fleming 74, Harrisonburg 57

Albemarle 58, Brooke Point 50

Tuesday

Semifinals

No. 4 North Stafford (17-7) at No. 1 Patrick Henry (19-4), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 William Fleming (19-3) at No. 2 Albemarle (18-7), 7 p.m.

Friday

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Feb. 21

First round

Halifax County 78, Pulaski County 57

E.C. Glass 72, Salem 43

George Washington 75, Blacksburg 47

Jefferson Forest 48, Amherst County 41

Tuesday

Semifinals

No. 4 E.C. Glass (18-7) at No. 1 Halifax County (20-4)

No. 3 George Washington (18-7) at No. 2 Jefferson Forest (18-6)

Friday

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3C

Feb. 21

First round

Charlottesville 83, Wilson Memorial 56

Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 45

Spotswood 68, Heritage 52

Western Albemarle 70, Rockbridge County 43

Tuesday

Semifinals

No. 4 Liberty Christian (19-6) at No. 1 Charlottesville (21-4), 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Spotswood (17-6) at No. 2 Western Albemarle (20-6), 7 p.m.

Friday

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

First round

William Byrd 62, Tunstall 46

Magna Vista 89, Hidden Valley 39

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

No. 9 William Byrd (9-16) vs. No. 1 Cave Spring (22-2), at Hidden Valley H.S., 7 p.m.

No. 5 Carroll County (12-9) at No. 4 Lord Botetourt (13-11), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Abingdon at No. 3 Christiansburg (14-8), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Magna Vista (11-12) at No. 2 Northside (17-7), 6 p.m.

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Cave Spring-William Byrd winner vs. Lord Botetourt-Carroll County winner, 6 p.m.

Christiansburg-Abingdon winner vs. Northside-Magna Vista winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 2C

Monday

First round

No. 9 Glenvar (10-12) at No. 8 Nelson County, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Alleghany (10-12) at No. 7 Appomattox County, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Glenvar-Nelson County winner at No. 1 Dan River, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Gretna at No. 4 Floyd County (16-6), 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Fort Chiswell (16-8) at No. 3 Martinsville (18-5), 7:30 p.m.

Appomattox County-Alleghany winner at No. 2 Radford (19-3), 6 p.m.

Friday

At Bassett H.S.

Semifinals

Dan River—Glenvar-Nelson County winner vs. Floyd County-Gretna winner, 6 p.m.

Martinsville-Fort Chiswell winner vs. Radford—Appomattox County-Alleghany winner, 7:30 p.m.

March 3

At Averett University, Danville

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 2D

Tuesday

Lee at Graham (16-6), 6 p.m.

Richlands (14-10) at Central-Wise, 6:30 p.m.

Lebanon (8-17) at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Union at Virginia High (9-15), 7 p.m.

Thursday

At UVa-Wise

Semifinals

Graham-Lee vs. Central-Wise—Richlands, 6 p.m.

Gate City-Lebanon vs. Virginia High-Union, 8 p.m.

Saturday

At UVa-Wise

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

REGION 1C

Tuesday

First round

P4 Eastern Montgomery (12-11) at ME1 Auburn (18-5), 7 p.m.

ME3 Bland County (14-8) at P2 Narrows (16-6), 7 p.m.

P3 Covington (10-11) at ME2 George Wythe (16-8), 7:30 p.m.

ME4 Grayson County (9-13) at P1 Parry McCluer (18-5), 7 p.m.

Friday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Narrows-Bland County winner vs. Auburn-Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.

George Wythe-Covington vs. Parry McCluer-Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 1D

Monday

First round

Chilhowie vs. J.I. Burton, at John Battle H.S.

Tuesday

J.I. Burton-Chilhowie winner at Grundy, 7 p.m.

Holston at Twin Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Hurley at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Valley at Northwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday

At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill

Semifinals

Grundy—J.I. Burton-Chilhowie winner vs. Twin Springs-Holston, 7 p.m.

Eastside-Hurley winner vs. Northwood-Twin Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

VISAA DIVISION III

Tuesday

First round

No. 9 Portsmouth Christian at No. 8 Carlisle

No. 12 Williamsburg Christian at No. 5 Covenant

No. 11 Christ Chapel at No. 6 Amelia Academy

No. 10 Walsingham at No. 7 Richmond Christian

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

Carlisle-Portsmouth winner at No. 1 Life Christian

Covenant-Williamsburg Christian at No. 4 Fairfax Christian

Amelia Academy-Christ Chapel winner No. 3 Eastern Mennonite

Richmond Christian-Walsingham winner at No. 2 Carmel

Friday

At Virginia State University, Ettrick

Semifinals, noon and 1:45 p.m.

Saturday

At Virginia State University, Ettrick

Championship, noon

VACA STATE

Monday

First round

S4 Roanoke Valley Christian (14-7) at N1 Regents, 6:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

S5 Faith Christian (7-11) at S1 Timberlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

First round

S3 Westover Christian at N2 Stuart Hall (13-8) 5:30 p.m.

N3 Blue Ridge Christian at S2 Smith Mountain Lake Christian (14-4)

Friday

At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg

Semifinals

Regents-Roanoke Valley Christian winner vs. Blue Ridge Christian-Smith Mountain Lake Christian winner, 6:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christan-Faith Christian winner vs. Stuart Hall-Westover Christian winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday

At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

REGION 6A

Monday

First round

E5 Oscar Smith (8-14) at E4 Floyd Kellam (12-10), 5:30 p.m.

E6 Ocean Lakes (8-14) at E3 Grassfield (12-9), 6 p.m.

E7 Tallwood (1-15) at E2 Landstown (17-5), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner at Western Branch (19-3), 5:30 p.m.

W3 Thomas Dale (11-9) at W1 Cosby (15-7), 6 p.m.

Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. Landstown-Tallwood winner, TBA

W4 Franklin County (15-9) at W2 James River-Midlothian (18-2), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

Western Branch—Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner vs. Cosby-Thomas Dale winner, TBA

Landstown-Tallwood/Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. James River-Midlothian—Franklin County winner,

TBA

Friday

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 5D

Friday

First round

Patrick Henry 57, Stafford 24

North Stafford 51, Brooke Point 48

William Fleming 60, Harrisonburg 47

Albemarle 60, Mountain View 21

Tuesday

Semifinals

No. 4 North Stafford at No. 1 Patrick Henry (19-5), 5 p.m.

No. 3 William Fleming (20-4) at No. 2 Albemarle (19-6), 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Feb. 21

First round

E.C. Glass 61, Jefferson Forest 31

Blacksburg 45, Amherst County 42

Salem 68, Halifax County 65

Pulaski County 62, George Washington 28

Tuesday

Semifinals

No. 5 Blacksburg (14-9) at No. 1 E.C. Glass (20-3), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Salem (11-12) at No. 1 Pulaski County (19-6), 6 p.m.

Friday

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3C

Feb. 21

First round

Spotswood 56, Liberty Christian 21

Fort Defiance 51, Brookville 33

Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 41

Charlottesville 47, Fluvanna County 44

Tuesday

Semifinals

No. 4 Fort Defiance at No. 1 Spotswood (23-2), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Turner Ashby (23-3) at No 2 Charlottesville (19-6), 6 p.m.

Friday

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Friday

First round

Northside 57, Hidden Valley 51

William Byrd 70, Christiansburg 35

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Northside (5-17) at No. 1 Carroll County (21-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Cave Spring (14-8) at No. 4 Abingdon, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Staunton River (16-8) at No. 3 Magna Vista (18-2), 6 p.m.

No. 7 William Byrd (10-14) at No. 2 Lord Botetourt (20-2), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Abingdon-Cave Spring winner vs. Carroll County-Northside winner

Magna Vista-Staunton River winner vs. Lord Botetourt-William Byrd winner

Feb. 29

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2C

Monday

First round

No. 9 Nelson County at No. 8 Giles (13-9), 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 Glenvar (11-10) at No. 7 Patrick County (13-10), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Giles-Nelson County at No. 1 Martinsville (18-7), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Alleghany (14-7) at No. 4 Chatham, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Radford (13-7) at No. 3 Floyd County (16-6), 6 p.m.

Patrick County-Glenvar winner at No. 2 Gretna, 6 p.m.

Thursday

At Bassett H.S.

Semifinals

Martinsville—Giles-Nelson County winner vs. Chatham-Alleghany winner

Floyd County-Radford vs. Gretna—Patrick County-Glenvar winner

March 3

At Averett University, Danville

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 2D

Wednesday

First round

Central-Wise at Lebanon (19-4), 6:30 p.m.

Virginia High (16-9) at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Richlands (11-14) at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.

Union at Marion (17-7), 7 p.m.

Friday

At UVa-Wise

Semifinals

Lebanon—Central-Wise winner vs. Gate City-Virginia High winner, 6 p.m.

Marion-Union winner vs. Ridgeview-Richlands winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday

At UVa-Wise

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 1C

Tuesday

First round

P4 Narrows (9-14) at ME1 George Wythe (21-4), 6 p.m.

ME3 Grayson County (8-16) at P2 Covington (15-9), 6 p.m.

ME4 Auburn (3-16) at P1 Eastern Montgomery (17-7), 6 p.m.

P3 Parry McCluer (0-12) at ME 2 Galax (15-8), 6 p.m.

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Covington-Grayson County winner vs. George Wythe-Narrows winner

Galax-Parry McCluer winner vs. Eastern Montgomery-Auburn winner

Feb. 29

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 1D

Monday

First round

Holston (8-16) at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Thomas Walker-Holston winner at Honaker, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie (10-13) at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.

Grundy at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at PH-Glade Spring (21-2), 7 p.m.

Thursday

At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill

Semifinals

Honaker-Thomas Walker-Holston winner vs. Twin Springs-Chilhowie winner, 4 p.m.

Eastside-Grundy winner vs. PH-Glade Spring—Twin Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

VISAA DIVISION III

Tuesday

First round

No. 9 Blessed Sacrament at No. 8 Eastern Mennonite (11-10)

No. 12 Walsingham at No. 5 Roanoke Catholic (12-8)

No. 11 Brunswick Academy at No. 6 Holy Cross (14-9)

No. 10 Stonebridge at No. 7 Carlisle (7-13)

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

Eastern Mennonite-Blessed Sacrament winner at No. 1 Veritas

Roanoke Catholic-Walsingham winner at No 4 New Covenant

Holy Cross-Brunswick Academy winner at No. 3 Richmond Christian

Carlisle-Stonebridge winner at No. 2 Life Christian

Friday

At Richard Bland College

Semifinals, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Richard Bland College

Championship, 5 p.m.

VACA STATE

Monday

First round

S4 Westover Christian at N1 Mt. Carmel

S3 Timberlake Christian at N2 Regents, 5 p.m.

N4 Ridgeview Christian (10-9) at S1 Faith Christian (21-1), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

First round

N3 Stuart Hall (14-8) at S2 Roanoke Valley Christian (13-6), 5:30 p.m.

Friday

At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg

Semifinals

Mt. Carmel-Westover Christian winner vs. Roanoke Valley Christian-Stuart Hall winner, 3:30 p.m.

Faith Christian-Ridgeview Christian winner vs. Regents-Timberlake Christian winner, 5 p.m.

Saturday

At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

