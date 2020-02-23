BOYS
REGION 6A
Monday
First round
E5 Grassfield (6-15) at E4 Floyd Kellam (10-12), 7:30 p.m.
E6 Tallwood (4-18) at E3 Landstown (13-8), 7:30 p.m.
E7 Ocean Lakes (4-18) at E2 Oscar Smith (17-5), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Floyd Kellam-Grassfield winner at E1 Western Branch (17-4), 7:30 p.m.
W3 Cosby (11-11) at W2 James River-Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.
Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes winner
W4 Franklin County (7-16) at W1 Thomas Dale (17-5), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
Floyd Kellam-Grassfield/Western Branch winner vs. Cosby-James River winner, TBA
Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes/Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Thomas Dale-Franklin County winner, TBA
Friday
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Feb. 21
First round
Patrick Henry 46, Mountain View 33
North Stafford 43, Stafford 41
William Fleming 74, Harrisonburg 57
Albemarle 58, Brooke Point 50
Tuesday
Semifinals
No. 4 North Stafford (17-7) at No. 1 Patrick Henry (19-4), 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 William Fleming (19-3) at No. 2 Albemarle (18-7), 7 p.m.
Friday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Feb. 21
First round
Halifax County 78, Pulaski County 57
E.C. Glass 72, Salem 43
George Washington 75, Blacksburg 47
Jefferson Forest 48, Amherst County 41
Tuesday
Semifinals
No. 4 E.C. Glass (18-7) at No. 1 Halifax County (20-4)
No. 3 George Washington (18-7) at No. 2 Jefferson Forest (18-6)
Friday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3C
Feb. 21
First round
Charlottesville 83, Wilson Memorial 56
Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 45
Spotswood 68, Heritage 52
Western Albemarle 70, Rockbridge County 43
Tuesday
Semifinals
No. 4 Liberty Christian (19-6) at No. 1 Charlottesville (21-4), 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 Spotswood (17-6) at No. 2 Western Albemarle (20-6), 7 p.m.
Friday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
First round
William Byrd 62, Tunstall 46
Magna Vista 89, Hidden Valley 39
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
No. 9 William Byrd (9-16) vs. No. 1 Cave Spring (22-2), at Hidden Valley H.S., 7 p.m.
No. 5 Carroll County (12-9) at No. 4 Lord Botetourt (13-11), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Abingdon at No. 3 Christiansburg (14-8), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Magna Vista (11-12) at No. 2 Northside (17-7), 6 p.m.
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Cave Spring-William Byrd winner vs. Lord Botetourt-Carroll County winner, 6 p.m.
Christiansburg-Abingdon winner vs. Northside-Magna Vista winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 2C
Monday
First round
No. 9 Glenvar (10-12) at No. 8 Nelson County, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Alleghany (10-12) at No. 7 Appomattox County, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Glenvar-Nelson County winner at No. 1 Dan River, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Gretna at No. 4 Floyd County (16-6), 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Fort Chiswell (16-8) at No. 3 Martinsville (18-5), 7:30 p.m.
Appomattox County-Alleghany winner at No. 2 Radford (19-3), 6 p.m.
Friday
At Bassett H.S.
Semifinals
Dan River—Glenvar-Nelson County winner vs. Floyd County-Gretna winner, 6 p.m.
Martinsville-Fort Chiswell winner vs. Radford—Appomattox County-Alleghany winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 3
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 2D
Tuesday
Lee at Graham (16-6), 6 p.m.
Richlands (14-10) at Central-Wise, 6:30 p.m.
Lebanon (8-17) at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Union at Virginia High (9-15), 7 p.m.
Thursday
At UVa-Wise
Semifinals
Graham-Lee vs. Central-Wise—Richlands, 6 p.m.
Gate City-Lebanon vs. Virginia High-Union, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At UVa-Wise
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
REGION 1C
Tuesday
First round
P4 Eastern Montgomery (12-11) at ME1 Auburn (18-5), 7 p.m.
ME3 Bland County (14-8) at P2 Narrows (16-6), 7 p.m.
P3 Covington (10-11) at ME2 George Wythe (16-8), 7:30 p.m.
ME4 Grayson County (9-13) at P1 Parry McCluer (18-5), 7 p.m.
Friday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Narrows-Bland County winner vs. Auburn-Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
George Wythe-Covington vs. Parry McCluer-Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 1D
Monday
First round
Chilhowie vs. J.I. Burton, at John Battle H.S.
Tuesday
J.I. Burton-Chilhowie winner at Grundy, 7 p.m.
Holston at Twin Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Hurley at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at Northwood, 7 p.m.
Thursday
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Semifinals
Grundy—J.I. Burton-Chilhowie winner vs. Twin Springs-Holston, 7 p.m.
Eastside-Hurley winner vs. Northwood-Twin Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
VISAA DIVISION III
Tuesday
First round
No. 9 Portsmouth Christian at No. 8 Carlisle
No. 12 Williamsburg Christian at No. 5 Covenant
No. 11 Christ Chapel at No. 6 Amelia Academy
No. 10 Walsingham at No. 7 Richmond Christian
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Carlisle-Portsmouth winner at No. 1 Life Christian
Covenant-Williamsburg Christian at No. 4 Fairfax Christian
Amelia Academy-Christ Chapel winner No. 3 Eastern Mennonite
Richmond Christian-Walsingham winner at No. 2 Carmel
Friday
At Virginia State University, Ettrick
Semifinals, noon and 1:45 p.m.
Saturday
At Virginia State University, Ettrick
Championship, noon
VACA STATE
Monday
First round
S4 Roanoke Valley Christian (14-7) at N1 Regents, 6:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
S5 Faith Christian (7-11) at S1 Timberlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
First round
S3 Westover Christian at N2 Stuart Hall (13-8) 5:30 p.m.
N3 Blue Ridge Christian at S2 Smith Mountain Lake Christian (14-4)
Friday
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Semifinals
Regents-Roanoke Valley Christian winner vs. Blue Ridge Christian-Smith Mountain Lake Christian winner, 6:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christan-Faith Christian winner vs. Stuart Hall-Westover Christian winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
GIRLS
REGION 6A
Monday
First round
E5 Oscar Smith (8-14) at E4 Floyd Kellam (12-10), 5:30 p.m.
E6 Ocean Lakes (8-14) at E3 Grassfield (12-9), 6 p.m.
E7 Tallwood (1-15) at E2 Landstown (17-5), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner at Western Branch (19-3), 5:30 p.m.
W3 Thomas Dale (11-9) at W1 Cosby (15-7), 6 p.m.
Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. Landstown-Tallwood winner, TBA
W4 Franklin County (15-9) at W2 James River-Midlothian (18-2), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
Western Branch—Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner vs. Cosby-Thomas Dale winner, TBA
Landstown-Tallwood/Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. James River-Midlothian—Franklin County winner,
TBA
Friday
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Friday
First round
Patrick Henry 57, Stafford 24
North Stafford 51, Brooke Point 48
William Fleming 60, Harrisonburg 47
Albemarle 60, Mountain View 21
Tuesday
Semifinals
No. 4 North Stafford at No. 1 Patrick Henry (19-5), 5 p.m.
No. 3 William Fleming (20-4) at No. 2 Albemarle (19-6), 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 28
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Feb. 21
First round
E.C. Glass 61, Jefferson Forest 31
Blacksburg 45, Amherst County 42
Salem 68, Halifax County 65
Pulaski County 62, George Washington 28
Tuesday
Semifinals
No. 5 Blacksburg (14-9) at No. 1 E.C. Glass (20-3), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Salem (11-12) at No. 1 Pulaski County (19-6), 6 p.m.
Friday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3C
Feb. 21
First round
Spotswood 56, Liberty Christian 21
Fort Defiance 51, Brookville 33
Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 41
Charlottesville 47, Fluvanna County 44
Tuesday
Semifinals
No. 4 Fort Defiance at No. 1 Spotswood (23-2), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Turner Ashby (23-3) at No 2 Charlottesville (19-6), 6 p.m.
Friday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Friday
First round
Northside 57, Hidden Valley 51
William Byrd 70, Christiansburg 35
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Northside (5-17) at No. 1 Carroll County (21-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Cave Spring (14-8) at No. 4 Abingdon, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Staunton River (16-8) at No. 3 Magna Vista (18-2), 6 p.m.
No. 7 William Byrd (10-14) at No. 2 Lord Botetourt (20-2), 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Abingdon-Cave Spring winner vs. Carroll County-Northside winner
Magna Vista-Staunton River winner vs. Lord Botetourt-William Byrd winner
Feb. 29
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2C
Monday
First round
No. 9 Nelson County at No. 8 Giles (13-9), 6:30 p.m.
No. 10 Glenvar (11-10) at No. 7 Patrick County (13-10), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Giles-Nelson County at No. 1 Martinsville (18-7), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Alleghany (14-7) at No. 4 Chatham, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Radford (13-7) at No. 3 Floyd County (16-6), 6 p.m.
Patrick County-Glenvar winner at No. 2 Gretna, 6 p.m.
Thursday
At Bassett H.S.
Semifinals
Martinsville—Giles-Nelson County winner vs. Chatham-Alleghany winner
Floyd County-Radford vs. Gretna—Patrick County-Glenvar winner
March 3
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 2D
Wednesday
First round
Central-Wise at Lebanon (19-4), 6:30 p.m.
Virginia High (16-9) at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Richlands (11-14) at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Union at Marion (17-7), 7 p.m.
Friday
At UVa-Wise
Semifinals
Lebanon—Central-Wise winner vs. Gate City-Virginia High winner, 6 p.m.
Marion-Union winner vs. Ridgeview-Richlands winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At UVa-Wise
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 1C
Tuesday
First round
P4 Narrows (9-14) at ME1 George Wythe (21-4), 6 p.m.
ME3 Grayson County (8-16) at P2 Covington (15-9), 6 p.m.
ME4 Auburn (3-16) at P1 Eastern Montgomery (17-7), 6 p.m.
P3 Parry McCluer (0-12) at ME 2 Galax (15-8), 6 p.m.
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Covington-Grayson County winner vs. George Wythe-Narrows winner
Galax-Parry McCluer winner vs. Eastern Montgomery-Auburn winner
Feb. 29
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 1D
Monday
First round
Holston (8-16) at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Thomas Walker-Holston winner at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie (10-13) at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.
Grundy at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at PH-Glade Spring (21-2), 7 p.m.
Thursday
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Semifinals
Honaker-Thomas Walker-Holston winner vs. Twin Springs-Chilhowie winner, 4 p.m.
Eastside-Grundy winner vs. PH-Glade Spring—Twin Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
VISAA DIVISION III
Tuesday
First round
No. 9 Blessed Sacrament at No. 8 Eastern Mennonite (11-10)
No. 12 Walsingham at No. 5 Roanoke Catholic (12-8)
No. 11 Brunswick Academy at No. 6 Holy Cross (14-9)
No. 10 Stonebridge at No. 7 Carlisle (7-13)
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Eastern Mennonite-Blessed Sacrament winner at No. 1 Veritas
Roanoke Catholic-Walsingham winner at No 4 New Covenant
Holy Cross-Brunswick Academy winner at No. 3 Richmond Christian
Carlisle-Stonebridge winner at No. 2 Life Christian
Friday
At Richard Bland College
Semifinals, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Richard Bland College
Championship, 5 p.m.
VACA STATE
Monday
First round
S4 Westover Christian at N1 Mt. Carmel
S3 Timberlake Christian at N2 Regents, 5 p.m.
N4 Ridgeview Christian (10-9) at S1 Faith Christian (21-1), 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
First round
N3 Stuart Hall (14-8) at S2 Roanoke Valley Christian (13-6), 5:30 p.m.
Friday
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Semifinals
Mt. Carmel-Westover Christian winner vs. Roanoke Valley Christian-Stuart Hall winner, 3:30 p.m.
Faith Christian-Ridgeview Christian winner vs. Regents-Timberlake Christian winner, 5 p.m.
Saturday
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
