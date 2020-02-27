BOYS
REGION 6A
Friday
Times TBD
Semifinals
James River-Midlothian (13-10) at Western Branch (18-4)
Landstown (15-8) at Thomas Dale (18-5)
March 2
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Friday
Championship
Albemarle (19-7) at Patrick Henry (20-4), 7 p.m.
REGION 4D
Friday
Championship
George Washington (19-7) at Halifax County (21-4), 6:30 p.m.
REGION 3C
Friday
Championship
Liberty Christian (20-6) at Western Albemarle (21-6), 7 p.m.
REGION 3D
Thursday
Semifinals
Cave Spring 67, Lord Botetourt 44
Northside 73, Abingdon 63
Saturday
At Hidden Valley H.S.
Championship
Northside (19-7) vs. Cave Spring (24-2), 6 p.m.
REGION 2C
Friday
At Bassett H.S.
Semifinals
Glenvar (12-12) vs. Floyd County (17-6), 6 p.m.
Martinsville (19-5) vs. Radford (20-3), 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 2D
Thursday
At UVa-Wise
Semifinals
Central-Wise 70, Graham 44
Gate City 66, Union 61, OT
Saturday
At UVa-Wise
Championship
Central-Wise (21-5) vs. Gate City (21-5), 8 p.m.
REGION 1C
Friday
Semifinals
Narrows (17-6) at Auburn (19-5), 7 p.m.
George Wythe (17-8) at Parry McCluer (19-5), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 1D
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Thursday
Semifinals
Grundy 44, Twin Springs 41
Eastside 84, Northwood 79
Friday
Championship
Grundy (22-2) vs. Eastside (17-9), 7:30 p.m.
VISAA DIVISION III
Friday
At Virginia State University, Ettrick
Semifinals
Life Christian vs. Covenant (21-6), noon
Eastern Mennonite (22-8) vs. Carmel (15-11), 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Virginia State University, Ettrick
Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
VACA STATE
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Friday
Semifinals
Regents (13-5) vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian (15-4), 6:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian (11-16) vs. Westover Christian, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
GIRLS
REGION 6A
Friday
Times TBD
Semifinals
Cosby (16-7) at Western Branch (20-3)
Landstown (19-5) at James River-Midlothian (19-2)
Monday
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Friday
Championship
William Fleming (21-4) at Patrick Henry (20-5), 5:30 p.m.
REGION 4D
Friday
Championship
Pulaski County (20-6) at E.C. Glass (21-3), 6 p.m.
REGION 3C
Friday
Championship
Turner Ashby (24-3) at Spotswood (24-2), 7 p.m.
REGION 3D
Thursday
Semifinals
Abingdon 62, Carroll County 54
Lord Botetourt 74, Magna Vista 23
Saturday
Championship
Abingdon (23-3) at Lord Botetourt (22-2), 6 p.m.
REGION 2C
Thursday
At Bassett H.S.
Semifinals
Martinsville 56, Chatham 51, OT
Floyd County 81, Gretna 67
March 3
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Martinsville (20-7) vs. Floyd County (18-6), 6 p.m.
REGION 2D
Friday
At UVa-Wise
Semifinals
Lebanon (20-4) vs. Gate City (16-10), 6 p.m.
Union (19-7) vs. Ridgeview (21-5), 8 p.m.
Saturday
At UVa-Wise
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 1C
Thursday
Semifinals
George Wythe 65, Grayson County 46
Galax 51, Auburn 35
Saturday
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Galax (17-8) at George Wythe (23-4), 6 p.m.
REGION 1D
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Thursday
Semifinals
Honaker 67, Twin Springs 43
PH-Glade Spring 61, Eastside 57
Friday
Championship
PH-Glade Spring (23-2) vs. Honaker (20-5), 6 p.m.
VISAA DIVISION III
Friday
At Richard Bland College, Petersburg
Semifinals
Veritas Collegiate (23-2) vs. New Covenant (20-5), 7 p.m.
Richmond Christian (21-4) vs. Life Christian (14-4), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Richard Bland College, Petersburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
VACA STATE
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Friday
Semifinals
Mt. Carmel Christian vs. Stuart Hall (15-8), 3:30 p.m.
Faith Christian (22-1) vs. Timberlake Christian, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
