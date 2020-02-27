BOYS

REGION 6A

Friday

Times TBD

Semifinals

James River-Midlothian (13-10) at Western Branch (18-4)

Landstown (15-8) at Thomas Dale (18-5)

March 2

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 5D

Friday

Championship

Albemarle (19-7) at Patrick Henry (20-4), 7 p.m.

REGION 4D

Friday

Championship

George Washington (19-7) at Halifax County (21-4), 6:30 p.m.

REGION 3C

Friday

Championship

Liberty Christian (20-6) at Western Albemarle (21-6), 7 p.m.

REGION 3D

Thursday

Semifinals

Cave Spring 67, Lord Botetourt 44

Northside 73, Abingdon 63

Saturday

At Hidden Valley H.S.

Championship

Northside (19-7) vs. Cave Spring (24-2), 6 p.m.

REGION 2C

Friday

At Bassett H.S.

Semifinals

Glenvar (12-12) vs. Floyd County (17-6), 6 p.m.

Martinsville (19-5) vs. Radford (20-3), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

At Averett University, Danville

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 2D

Thursday

At UVa-Wise

Semifinals

Central-Wise 70, Graham 44

Gate City 66, Union 61, OT

Saturday

At UVa-Wise

Championship

Central-Wise (21-5) vs. Gate City (21-5), 8 p.m.

REGION 1C

Friday

Semifinals

Narrows (17-6) at Auburn (19-5), 7 p.m.

George Wythe (17-8) at Parry McCluer (19-5), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 1D

At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill

Thursday

Semifinals

Grundy 44, Twin Springs 41

Eastside 84, Northwood 79

Friday

Championship

Grundy (22-2) vs. Eastside (17-9), 7:30 p.m.

VISAA DIVISION III

Friday

At Virginia State University, Ettrick

Semifinals

Life Christian vs. Covenant (21-6), noon

Eastern Mennonite (22-8) vs. Carmel (15-11), 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Virginia State University, Ettrick

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

VACA STATE

At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg

Friday

Semifinals

Regents (13-5) vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian (15-4), 6:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christian (11-16) vs. Westover Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

REGION 6A

Friday

Times TBD

Semifinals

Cosby (16-7) at Western Branch (20-3)

Landstown (19-5) at James River-Midlothian (19-2)

Monday

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 5D

Friday

Championship

William Fleming (21-4) at Patrick Henry (20-5), 5:30 p.m.

REGION 4D

Friday

Championship

Pulaski County (20-6) at E.C. Glass (21-3), 6 p.m.

REGION 3C

Friday

Championship

Turner Ashby (24-3) at Spotswood (24-2), 7 p.m.

REGION 3D

Thursday

Semifinals

Abingdon 62, Carroll County 54

Lord Botetourt 74, Magna Vista 23

Saturday

Championship

Abingdon (23-3) at Lord Botetourt (22-2), 6 p.m.

REGION 2C

Thursday

At Bassett H.S.

Semifinals

Martinsville 56, Chatham 51, OT

Floyd County 81, Gretna 67

March 3

At Averett University, Danville

Championship

Martinsville (20-7) vs. Floyd County (18-6), 6 p.m.

REGION 2D

Friday

At UVa-Wise

Semifinals

Lebanon (20-4) vs. Gate City (16-10), 6 p.m.

Union (19-7) vs. Ridgeview (21-5), 8 p.m.

Saturday

At UVa-Wise

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 1C

Thursday

Semifinals

George Wythe 65, Grayson County 46

Galax 51, Auburn 35

Saturday

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

Galax (17-8) at George Wythe (23-4), 6 p.m.

REGION 1D

At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill

Thursday

Semifinals

Honaker 67, Twin Springs 43

PH-Glade Spring 61, Eastside 57

Friday

Championship

PH-Glade Spring (23-2) vs. Honaker (20-5), 6 p.m.

VISAA DIVISION III

Friday

At Richard Bland College, Petersburg

Semifinals

Veritas Collegiate (23-2) vs. New Covenant (20-5), 7 p.m.

Richmond Christian (21-4) vs. Life Christian (14-4), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Richard Bland College, Petersburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

VACA STATE

At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg

Friday

Semifinals

Mt. Carmel Christian vs. Stuart Hall (15-8), 3:30 p.m.

Faith Christian (22-1) vs. Timberlake Christian, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

