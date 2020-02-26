BOYS
REGION 6A
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Western Branch 70, Floyd Kellam 49
James River-Midlothian 74, Cosby 56
Landstown 81, Oscar Smith 68
Thomas Dale 53, Franklin County 31
Friday
Times TBD
Semifinals
James River-Midlothian (13-10) at Western Branch (18-4)
Landstown (15-8) at Thomas Dale (18-5)
March 2
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Tuesday
Semifinals
Patrick Henry 69, North Stafford 60
Albemarle 51, William Fleming 47
Friday
Championship
Albemarle (19-7) at Patrick Henry (20-4), 7 p.m.
REGION 4D
Tuesday
Semifinals
Halifax County 62, E.C. Glass 61
George Washington 47, Jefferson Forest 43
Friday
Championship
George Washington (19-7) at Halifax County (21-4), 6:30 p.m.
REGION 3C
Tuesday
Semifinals
Liberty Christian 53, Charlottesville 49
Western Albemarle 56, Spotswood 54
Friday
Championship
Liberty Christian (20-6) at Western Albemarle (21-6), 7 p.m.
REGION 3D
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Cave Spring 76, William Byrd 43
Lord Botetourt 57, Carroll County 46
Abingdon 72, Christiansburg 57
Northside 75, Magna Vista 54
Thursday
Semifinals
Cave Spring (23-2) at Lord Botetourt (14-11), 6 p.m.
Abingdon (14-12) at Northside (18-7), 6 p.m.
Saturday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 2C
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Glenvar 55, Dan River 47
Floyd County 79, Gretna 63
Martinsville 69, Fort Chiswell 46
Radford 73, Appomattox County 45
Friday
At Bassett H.S.
Semifinals
Glenvar (12-12) vs. Floyd County (17-6), 6 p.m.
Martinsville (19-5) vs. Radford (20-3), 7:30 p.m.
March 3
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 2D
Tuesday
Graham 75, Lee 59
Central-Wise 56, Richlands 45
Gate City 90, Lebanon 64
Union 79, Virginia High 54
Thursday
At UVa-Wise
Semifinals
Graham (17-6) vs. Central-Wise (20-5), 6 p.m.
Gate City (20-5) vs. Union (17-9), 8 p.m.
Saturday
At UVa-Wise
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
REGION 1C
Tuesday
First round
Auburn 83, Eastern Montgomery 59
Narrows 65, Bland County 49
George Wythe 77, Covington 39
Parry McCluer 48, Grayson County 41
Friday
Semifinals
Narrows (17-6) at Auburn (19-5), 7 p.m.
George Wythe (17-8) at Parry McCluer (19-5), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 1D
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Grundy 63, J.I. Burton 55
Twin Springs 70, Holston 63
Eastside 57, Hurley 22
Northwood 97, Twin Valley 50
Thursday
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Semifinals
Grundy (21-2) vs. Twin Springs (17-8), 7 p.m.
Eastside (16-9) vs. Northwood (19-7), 8:30 p.m.
Friday
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
VISAA DIVISION III
Tuesday
First round
Carlisle 67, Portsmouth Christian 51
Covenant 52, Williamsburg Christian 49
Amelia Academy 70, Christ Chapel Academy 54
Walsingham 70, Richmond Christian 64
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Life Christian 84 Carlisle 52
Covenant 50, Fairfax Christian 48
Eastern Mennonite 63, Amelia Academy 49
Carmel 63, Walsingham Academy 48
Friday
At Virginia State University, Ettrick
Semifinals
Life Christian vs. Covenant (21-6), noon
Eastern Mennonite (22-8) vs. Carmel (15-11), 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Virginia State University, Ettrick
Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
VACA STATE
Tuesday
First round
Westover Christian 61, Stuart Hall 57
Timberlake Christian 69, Faith Christian 59
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56, Blue Ridge Christian 22
Friday
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Semifinals
Regents (13-5) vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian (15-4), 6:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christan (11-16) vs. Westover Christian, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
GIRLS
REGION 6A
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Western Branch 66, Floyd Kellam 48
Cosby 58, Thomas Dale 24
Landstown 62, Grassfield 21
James River-Midlothian 72, Franklin County 28
Friday
Times TBD
Semifinals
Cosby (16-7) at Western Branch (20-3)
Landstown (19-5) at James River-Midlothian (19-2)
Monday
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Tuesday
Semifinals
Patrick Henry 70, North Stafford 49
William Fleming 52, Albemarle 43
Friday
Championship
William Fleming (21-4) at Patrick Henry (20-5), 5:30 p.m.
REGION 4D
Tuesday
Semifinals
E.C. Glass 53, Blacksburg 40
Pulaski County 69, Salem 40
Friday
Championship
Pulaski County (20-6) at E.C. Glass (21-3), 6 p.m.
REGION 3C
Tuesday
Semifinals
Spotswood 56, Fort Defiance 36
Turner Ashby 66, Charlottesville 56
Friday
Championship
Turner Ashby (24-3) at Spotswood (24-2), 7 p.m.
REGION 3D
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Carroll County 81, Northside 22
Abingdon 64, Cave Spring 46
Magna Vista 48, Staunton River 35
Lord Botetourt 44, William Byrd 27
Thursday
Semifinals
Abingdon (22-3) at Carroll County (22-0), 6 p.m.
Magna Vista (19-2) at Lord Botetourt (21-2), 6 p.m.
Saturday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2C
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Martinsville 45, Nelson County 43
Chatham 68, Alleghany 39
Floyd County 51, Radford 42
Gretna 57, Patrick County 53
Thursday
At Bassett H.S.
Semifinals
Martinsville (19-7) vs. Chatham (17-6), 6 p.m.
Floyd County (17-6) vs. Gretna (18-5), 7:30 p.m.
March 3
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 2D
Wednesday
First round
Lebanon 53, Central-Wise 36
Gate City 45, Virginia High 35
Ridgeview 51, Richlands 23
Union 56, Marion 43
Friday
At UVa-Wise
Semifinals
Lebanon (20-4) vs. Gate City (16-10), 6 p.m.
Union (19-7) vs. Ridgeview (21-5), 8 p.m.
Saturday
At UVa-Wise
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 1C
Tuesday
First round
George Wythe 75, Narrows 19
Grayson County 55, Covington 36
Auburn 43, Eastern Montgomery 40
Galax 40, Parry McCluer 22
Thursday
Semifinals
Grayson County (9-16) at George Wythe (22-4), 6 p.m.
Auburn (4-16) at Galax (16-8), 6 p.m.
Saturday
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 1D
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Honaker 54, Thomas Walker 38
Twin Springs 42, Chilhowie 39
Eastside 73, Grundy 52
PH-Glade Spring 56, Twin Valley 26
Thursday
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Semifinals
Honaker (19-5) vs. Twin Springs (17-8), 4 p.m.
Eastside (16-9) vs. PH-Glade Spring (22-2), 5:30 p.m.
Friday
At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
VISAA DIVISION III
Tuesday
First round
Blessed Sacrament 34, Eastern Mennonite 31
Walsingham Academy 36, Roanoke Catholic 29
Holy Cross 41, Brunswick Academy 36
Carlisle 45, StoneBridge 33
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Veritas Collegiate 77, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25
New Covenant 56, Walsingham Acadmey 41
Richmond Christian 56, Holy Cross 26
Life Christian 60, Carlisle 23
Friday
At Richard Bland College, Petersburg
Semifinals
Veritas Collegiate (23-2) vs. New Covenant (20-5), 7 p.m.
Richmond Christian (21-4) vs. Life Christian (14-4), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Richard Bland College, Petersburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
VACA STATE
Tuesday
First round
Mt. Carmel Christian 73, Westover Christian 31
Stuart Hall 59, Roanoke Valley Christian 57, 2OT
Friday
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Semifinals
Mt. Carmel Christian vs. Stuart Hall (15-8), 3:30 p.m.
Faith Christian (22-1) vs. Timberlake Christian, 5 p.m.
Saturday
At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
