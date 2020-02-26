football
Former All-American Dick Tamburo dies
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Dick Tamburo, an athletic director at three major schools and an All-American center at Michigan State, has died. He was 90.
A native of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, Tamburo served as the athletic director at Texas Tech, Arizona State and Missouri. He was inducted into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2006.
soccer
17-year-old Reyna to join U.S. national team
NEW YORK — Gio Reyna is following his father to the U.S. national team.
The 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder will be invited to the American training camp ahead of exhibitions on March 26 at the Netherlands and four days later at Wales.
basketball
Sixers’ Embiid fined for flipping off Hawk
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $25,000 on Wednesday, two days after he made an obscene gesture on the court and used profane language during a live television interview.
In announcing the fine, the NBA noted that the amount “reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum.”
Monk out indefinitely for drug violation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.
The suspension begins with Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks and will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.
Hornets coach James Borrego said before the game he hadn’t spoken to Monk since learning of the suspension.
tennis
Sharapova retires from tennis at age 32
Maria Sharapova
walked away from her sport rather quietly Wednesday at the age of 32, ending a career that featured five major championships, time at No. 1 in the WTA rankings, a 15-month doping ban and plenty of problems with her right shoulder.
Djokovic, Tsitsipas in Dubai quarterfinals
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships and remain unbeaten in 2020.
Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Alexander Bublik 7-6 (1), 6-4 to set up a meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff, who needed just 39 minutes to ease past Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-0.
hockey
Bouwmeester unsure about hockey future
ST. LOUIS — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who collapsed on the bench in Anaheim, Calif., on Feb. 11 with a heart condition, said he won’t play again this season, in the regular season or the playoffs, but that he hasn’t made any decisions yet about his hockey future beyond that.
Laviolette to coach Team USA at worlds
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Peter Laviolette is returning to the bench after being selected as the coach of the United States men’s national team competing at the world hockey championships in May.
The tournament being held in Switzerland will mark the fourth time Laviolette has coached the U.S. at the world championships, and first since 2014, when the Americans lost to Czech Republic in the quarterfinals in Belarus.
Minnesota investigates sex abuse allegations
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota says it is investigating allegations that a former men’s hockey assistant sexually abused players more than 30 years ago.
The move comes after The Athletic reported on sexual abuse allegations against former assistant Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas over many years, including the season Adrahtas spent with the Gophers in 1984-85.
