Virginia basketball is hardly immune to last-second anguish. At the risk of re-traumatizing fans, Louisville’s Mangok Mathiang, Duke’s Grayson Allen, Florida State’s Dwayne Bacon, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo and Virginia Tech’s Ty Outlaw and Seth Allen, the latter pair in the same double-overtime clash, tormented the Cavaliers in the last six years alone.
But as Tomas Woldetensae reminded us last Saturday night at North Carolina, for all of its defensive brilliance under Tony Bennett, UVa has weaved its share of late magic on offense, too.
Woldetensae’s final-second 3-pointer not only gave the Cavaliers a 64-62 victory, but also etched him alongside Malcolm Brogdon (versus Pittsburgh), Darius Thompson (Wake Forest), De’Andre Hunter (Louisville), Mamadi Diakite (Purdue) and Kyle Guy (Auburn) in recent program lore.
Expand the window to the final minute, and you can add London Perrantes versus Cal, Ty Jerome against Duke and Hunter versus Texas Tech.
For sheer improbability and importance, Diakite’s catch-and-shoot jumper in last season’s Elite Eight, courtesy of Kihei Clark’s assist, stands alone. For the very definition of irony, there’s Hunter nine days later in the national championship game.
Texas Tech led 68-65 with 22.5 seconds remaining, and as UVa’s Jerome dribbled upcourt, Red Raiders coach Chris Beard was poised to order a foul, lest the Cavaliers attempt a tying 3-pointer.
But rather than run a typically deliberate set, which would have milked the clock and played into Beard’s strategy, the nation’s slowest-paced offense went fast, too fast for Texas Tech to foul.
Penetrating off a Braxton Key screen, Jerome drew a double-team and found Hunter alone in the right corner. Hunter’s 3-pointer with 12.9 seconds left was pure, and Virginia won in overtime 85-77.
Crazier still: Only one of those nine UVa victories — the December 2015 overtime conquest of Cal — was at John Paul Jones Arena. Five were on the road, and three were in the NCAA Tournament.
That’s clutch. That’s poise. That’s preparation.
Given Virginia’s wave of tense contests this season, Bennett joked that he should probably spend “about 85% of our practice time” on end-game scenarios. But truth be told, he has no formula.
“I don’t have a hard and fast rule,” Bennett said. “Like every day we spend X amount of minutes working these actions. But you address certain things. … It’s just sort of a feel thing. At the college level, it’s hard just on the spot out of the huddle [to say], ‘Hey let’s just draw this up and go execute it.’
“So much of it comes down to players making plays. You just try to put them in spots, with either space or the right people with the ball, with some different options.”
The right person at North Carolina was Clark. After Christian Keeling’s three free throws gave the Tar Heels a 62-61 lead with 10 seconds left, Clark took the inbounds pass from Casey Morsell, dribbled the length of the floor against Cole Anthony, penetrated and found Woldetensae open in the left corner.
Woldetensae shook Leaky Black with a pump fake, dribbled once and, with a keen sense of time, elevated in front of UVa’s bench. The 3-pointer was his sixth of the evening.
Entering Saturday’s game at Pitt, Woldetensae is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc in ACC games, third behind Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs and Louisville’s Jordan Nwora.
