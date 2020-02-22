Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

saturDAY

No. 3 Kansas 64, No. 1 Baylor 61

No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU, late

No. 4 San Diego State 63, UNLV 66

No. 5 Dayton 80, Duquesne 70

No. 6 Duke 88 vs. Virginia Tech 64

No. 8 Florida State 67, N.C. State 61

No. 10 Kentucky 65, Florida 59

No. 11 Louisville 72, North Carolina 55

No. 12 Villanova 64, Xavier 55

No. 13 Auburn 73, Tennessee 66

No. 14 Oregon at No. 24 Arizona, late

TCU 67, No. 17 West Virginia 60

UCLA 70, No. 18 Colorado 63

Providence 84, No. 19 Marquette 72

Memphis 60, No. 22 Houston 59

sUNDAY

No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio St., 4 p.m.

No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, Noon

No. 15 Creighton vs. No. 21 Butler, 4 p.m.

No. 16 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 2 p.m.

