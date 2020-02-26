Scores, schedule n Top 25 men TUESDAY No. 2 Baylor 85, Kansas State 66 No. 4 Dayton 62, George Mason 55 No. 5 San Diego State 66, Colorado St. 60 Wake Forest 113, No. 7 Duke 101, 2OT No. 8 Kentucky 69, Texas A&M 60 No. 15 Auburn 67, Mississippi 58 No. 24 Michigan State 78, No. 18 Iowa 70 Oklahoma 65, No. 22 Texas Tech 51 WEDNESDAY No. 9 Maryland at Minnesota, late No. 12 Villanova 71, St. John’s 60 No. 16 Penn State 65, Rutgers 64 THURSDAY No. 3 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, 9 p.m. No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 11 p.m. No. 19 Michigan vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m. No. 21 Colorado at California, 9 p.m. No. 23 Ohio State at Nebraska, 9 p.m. FRIDAY No. 4 Dayton vs. Davidson, 7 p.m.
Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
TUESDAY
No. 2 Baylor 85, Kansas State 66
No. 4 Dayton 62, George Mason 55
No. 5 San Diego State 66, Colorado St. 60
Wake Forest 113, No. 7 Duke 101, 2OT
No. 8 Kentucky 69, Texas A&M 60
No. 15 Auburn 67, Mississippi 58
No. 24 Michigan State 78, No. 18 Iowa 70
Oklahoma 65, No. 22 Texas Tech 51
WEDNESDAY
No. 9 Maryland at Minnesota, late
No. 12 Villanova 71, St. John’s 60
No. 16 Penn State 65, Rutgers 64
THURSDAY
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, 9 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 11 p.m.
No. 19 Michigan vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
No. 21 Colorado at California, 9 p.m.
No. 23 Ohio State at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
No. 4 Dayton vs. Davidson, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.