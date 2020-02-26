Scores, schedule n Top 25 men TUESDAY No. 2 Baylor 85, Kansas State 66 No. 4 Dayton 62, George Mason 55 No. 5 San Diego State 66, Colorado St. 60 Wake Forest 113, No. 7 Duke 101, 2OT No. 8 Kentucky 69, Texas A&M 60 No. 15 Auburn 67, Mississippi 58 No. 24 Michigan State 78, No. 18 Iowa 70 Oklahoma 65, No. 22 Texas Tech 51 WEDNESDAY No. 9 Maryland at Minnesota, late No. 12 Villanova 71, St. John’s 60 No. 16 Penn State 65, Rutgers 64 THURSDAY No. 3 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, 9 p.m. No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 11 p.m. No. 19 Michigan vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m. No. 21 Colorado at California, 9 p.m. No. 23 Ohio State at Nebraska, 9 p.m. FRIDAY No. 4 Dayton vs. Davidson, 7 p.m.

Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

TUESDAY

No. 2 Baylor 85, Kansas State 66

No. 4 Dayton 62, George Mason 55

No. 5 San Diego State 66, Colorado St. 60

Wake Forest 113, No. 7 Duke 101, 2OT

No. 8 Kentucky 69, Texas A&M 60

No. 15 Auburn 67, Mississippi 58

No. 24 Michigan State 78, No. 18 Iowa 70

Oklahoma 65, No. 22 Texas Tech 51

WEDNESDAY

No. 9 Maryland at Minnesota, late

No. 12 Villanova 71, St. John’s 60

No. 16 Penn State 65, Rutgers 64

THURSDAY

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, 9 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 11 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Colorado at California, 9 p.m.

No. 23 Ohio State at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

No. 4 Dayton vs. Davidson, 7 p.m.

