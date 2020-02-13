Scores, schedule • Top 25 men

LATE WEDNESDAY

Georgia Tech 64, No. 5 Louisville 58

No. 15 Villanova 72, No. 18 Marquette 71

No. 20 Houston 62, South Florida 58

THURSDAY

No. 16 Colorado at No. 17 Oregon, late

Indiana 89, No. 21 Iowa 77

SATURDAY

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 14 West Virginia, 4 p.m. No. 2 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m. No. 3 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, noon No. 5 Louisville at Clemson, 4 p.m. No. 6 Dayton at Massachusetts, 12:30 p.m.

No. 7 Duke vs. Notre Dame, 4 p.m. No. 8 Florida State vs. Syracuse, noon No. 9 Maryland at Michigan State, 6 p.m. No. 10 Seton Hall at Providence, 8 p.m. No. 11 Auburn at Missouri, 6 p.m. No. 12 Kentucky vs. Mississippi, 2 p.m. No. 13 Penn State vs. Northwestern, noon No. 16 Colorado at Oregon State, 10 p.m. No. 19 Butler vs. Georgetown, 2:30 p.m. No. 20 Houston at SMU, 6 p.m. No. 22 Illinois at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m. No. 23 Creighton vs. DePaul, 7:30 p.m. No. 24 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. No. 25 LSU at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Tags

Load comments