Scores, schedule • Top 25 men
LATE WEDNESDAY
Georgia Tech 64, No. 5 Louisville 58
No. 15 Villanova 72, No. 18 Marquette 71
No. 20 Houston 62, South Florida 58
THURSDAY
No. 16 Colorado at No. 17 Oregon, late
Indiana 89, No. 21 Iowa 77
SATURDAY
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 14 West Virginia, 4 p.m. No. 2 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m. No. 3 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, noon No. 5 Louisville at Clemson, 4 p.m. No. 6 Dayton at Massachusetts, 12:30 p.m.
No. 7 Duke vs. Notre Dame, 4 p.m. No. 8 Florida State vs. Syracuse, noon No. 9 Maryland at Michigan State, 6 p.m. No. 10 Seton Hall at Providence, 8 p.m. No. 11 Auburn at Missouri, 6 p.m. No. 12 Kentucky vs. Mississippi, 2 p.m. No. 13 Penn State vs. Northwestern, noon No. 16 Colorado at Oregon State, 10 p.m. No. 19 Butler vs. Georgetown, 2:30 p.m. No. 20 Houston at SMU, 6 p.m. No. 22 Illinois at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m. No. 23 Creighton vs. DePaul, 7:30 p.m. No. 24 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. No. 25 LSU at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.