Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

SATURDAY

No. 3 Kansas 64, No. 1 Baylor 61 No. 23 BYU 91, No. 2 Gonzaga 78 UNLV 66, No. 4 San Diego State 63 No. 5 Dayton 80, Duquesne 70

No. 6 Duke 88, Virginia Tech 64

No. 8 Florida State 67, N.C. State 61

No. 10 Kentucky 65, Florida 59

No. 11 Louisville 72, North Carolina 55

No. 12 Villanova 64, Xavier 55

No. 13 Auburn 73, Tennessee 66

No. 14 Oregon 73, No. 24 Arizona 72, OT

TCU 67, No. 17 West Virginia 60, OT

UCLA 70, No. 18 Colorado 63

Providence 84, No. 19 Marquette 72

Memphis 60, No. 22 Houston 59

SUNDAY

No. 25 Ohio State 79, No. 7 Maryland 72

Indiana 68, No. 9 Penn State 60

No. 15 Creighton 81, No. 21 Butler 59

No. 16 Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65

MONDAY

No. 11 Louisville at No. 8 Florida St., 7 p.m. No. 17 West Virginia at Texas, 7 p.m. No. 3 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State, 9 p.m.

Load comments