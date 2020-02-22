Any fan of soul and R&B music from the 1960s and 1970s could look at Jefferson Center’s main stage on Friday night and see an instrumental monument.
A Hammond B3 organ sat at stage right. Two giant, Leslie, rotating speakers were at either side of the stage. That’s plenty to fill up the venue’s Shaftman Performance Hall with musical goodness.
If that weren’t enough, a godhead of the instrument, Booker T. Jones, soon strode across the stage. Jones, from Los Angeles via Memphis, Tennessee, smiled at every member of his backing trio as they played the opening riff to the Western song “El Dorado,” then took his seat at the B3, to pump swelling chords and play a stabbing solo with the band.
It had been more than a decade since Jones took this stage. In 2008, he was here with Booker T. and the MGs, the Stax Records phenomenon that powered such grooving gems as “Green Onions,” “Hip Hugger” and “Time Is Tight.” Those numbers were on the set list Friday night, and they retain their catchiness and deep feel — this time with Jones’ own band, including son Ted Jones, on guitar.
Some things had changed in the ensuing years. Where the MGs had backed singer Eddie Floyd in 2008, this time Jones and his son handled what singing there was to be done. The deep-pocket grooves, however, were still in play, this time with bassist Melvin Brannon and drummer Darian Gray locking them up, while bringing flash when necessary.
The venue reported 473 in attendance for an event that included a pre-show book reading and Q&A session, and a post-show book signing. The book in question is “Time Is Tight: My Life Note by Note,” which came out last year.
Jones, 75, had taken several years to look back over his life and write it. That reflection in no way meant that he is washed up as a musician. His organ style — Memphis-bred soul with shades of classical — is still an absolute delight. Jones was never a shredder, but instead a master at restating melodies, pulling the instrument’s draw bars and working its foot pedals to get the most-tasteful-yet-still-intense sounds from it.
His B3 work gave the bounce to “Hip Hugger,” a tune that still feels like the grooviest walk on a big city summer sidewalk — complete with sweet dissonance on the turnaround. The loping swing of “Green Onions” was a heavy hit of nostalgia.
The band played multiple songs off the book’s companion piece, “Note by Note.” The Albert King blues classic “Born Under a Bad Sign,” which Jones wrote with William Bell, was the organist’s first vocal of the night.
His voice had good tone, but he came up flat a bit too often, which wound up being the rule for the night. That one gave Ted Jones, who has been playing for only about a decade, another strong six-string showcase.
“Havana Moon,” a Chuck Berry song that the elder Jones recorded with Carlos Santana, gave the dynamically adept, Memphis-based drummer Gray a sizzling workout.
“Melting Pot,” an upbeat jam groove from the end of the MGs era, featured some of Booker T.’s best playing of the night, but also a tremendous bass solo. Brannon, who had been laidback in the beat all night, with a fat tone that melded seamlessly with Gray’s kick drum, built it up from a sparse intro to a rapid-fire, thumb-thumping tour de force.
While each sideman got a couple of moments to shine, Ted Jones got the most. Covering the Jeff Healey version of ZZ Top’s “Blue Jean Blues,” he sang with the same brand of snarl he employed on guitar. One of his original tunes, “Baby I Need Saving,” was a quality number.
The rest of the band left the stage for the Joneses’ guitar-and-vocal duo on Prince’s “Purple Rain.” It felt a little too loose, but at least showed a father and son having a great time playing music together.
The majority of the night moved between a simmer and a boil, with Booker T. Jones’ signature song, “Time Is Tight,” closing the one-hour, 50-minute set and sticking around as an earworm long after the show was over. It drew a standing ovation, as did the encore, the cowbell-happy, Caribbean-leaning “Soul Limbo.”
Jones still knows how to throw a party. Folks left happy, and many stood in line afterward to meet him.
