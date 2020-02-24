Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
MONDAY
No. 6 Florida St. 82, No. 11 Louisville 67
Texas 67, No. 20 West Virginia 57
No. 1 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State, late
TUESDAY
No. 4 Dayton at George Mason, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Auburn vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m.
No. 18 Iowa at No. 24 Michigan St., 7 p.m.
No. 2 Baylor vs. Kansas State, 8 p.m.
No. 22 Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
No. 5 San Diego St. vs. Colorado St., 11 p.m
WEDNESDAY
No. 12 Villanova vs. St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
No. 16 Penn State vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Maryland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY
No. 19 Michigan vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, 9 p.m.
No. 21 Colorado at California, 9 p.m.
No. 23 Ohio State at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 11 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.