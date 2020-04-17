RICHMOND — When the Washington Redskins go on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick in next week’s NFL Draft, very little of their decision has to do with the player they’re expected to take, Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young.
Young is the consensus best player in the draft, and if it weren’t for the value of the quarterback position, he’d be an easy call as the top pick.
But the Redskins likely will field offers to trade out of the pick from quarterback-needy teams. The value of those offers will be determined by how teams feel about the draft’s second-best quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa (Joe Burrow almost certainly will be taken with the No. 1 pick).
Whether the Redskins take one of those offers and trade back depends on how they feel about the player they’d likely get instead of Young, probably Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons or Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.
New Washington coach Ron Rivera has been clear that he wants to leave the draft with a franchise player, somebody who can dominate in the NFL for years. Getting a bunch of picks doesn’t get him excited — getting a star player does.
“If Player A is going to play for you for 10 years, and Player B might not, did you really get value or did you just get a whole bunch of picks?” Rivera said. “So you’ve got to be able to sit there and say that the next guy that I’m going to take is going to be that high-impact guy. And that’s what I’m looking for, that’s what I believe we need.
“We need a guy just to come in and really change our football team. To me, there’s a few guys on that board that are those kind of players.”
If the Redskins traded with the Miami Dolphins, who hold the No. 5 overall pick, they’d be assured that Simmons or Okudah is still on the board when they pick again (Burrow, Tagovailoa and Young would all presumably be gone, or potentially Oregon QB Justin Herbert instead of Tagovailoa).
Both potential players are at positions of need. Simmons could patrol the linebacker spot that Luke Kuechly manned in Carolina, a ferocious hitter with unworldly speed. Okudah is the lockdown cornerback the Redskins have lacked since DeAngelo Hall’s prime, particularly important with Josh Norman being released and Quinton Dunbar being traded this offseason.
While no draft picks are ever a sure thing, Young is as close to it as this draft is offering. The debate for Rivera is whether those other players can achieve a similar NFL impact. Because of the draft’s uncertainty, Rivera would need to feel that way about Simmons and Okudah, in case one goes off the board with the fourth pick.
It’s also possible, though unlikely, that Rivera has his eye on one of the draft’s other elite players. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown (Auburn) possesses game-changing ability, but if Rivera wants a defensive lineman, it would be foolish not to take Young, who is widely considered the better prospect.
Offensive linemen Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) and Mekhi Becton (Louisville) are both standouts as well, but even with the importance of the left tackle in the NFL, it’s tough to argue that the position brings the kind of star power that Rivera is seeking.
There are also the complications resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Rivera got some face time with the top prospects at the NFL combine, but won’t be able to bring them into Ashburn for the traditional pre-draft visits. Instead, teams are allowed to arrange video chats with a limited number of prospects.
One thing Rivera does have, though, is plenty of time to break down the film.
He just finished his move to Northern Virginia at the start of the month and only got cable TV hooked up last month.
“I had a lot of down time here,” he said with a laugh. “I was here by myself, we had no TVs. Nothing has been hooked up; it was hooked up yesterday for the first time. So really all I had was my laptop, my iPad, and all the videotape that they sent me, so I’ve been working on that.”
Rivera mostly cleaned house when he arrived in Washington, but made the decision to keep, and promote, scouting star Kyle Smith, who has received high marks for his work finding late-round talent for the Redskins in recent years. Smith will be in charge of the team’s draft board, but when it comes to the No. 2 pick, that call belongs solely to Rivera, as would be expected of such a franchise-altering decision.
“When you’re in the first five spots, those have to be immediate-impact guys,” Rivera said. “They’re going to be guys that you’re going to put on the field right away and they’re going to play. That’s always been my kind of philosophy, I’ve always believed in playing young guys if they’re ready to play. And if you go back and look at my history every year, we have at least one rookie start the season off as a starter, so I’m not afraid to play young players.”
The excitement around Tagovailoa will determine just how lucrative it will be for the Redskins to walk away from the No. 2 pick. Rivera’s evaluation work on the draft’s lesser prospects will determine whether he finds such a move worthwhile.
