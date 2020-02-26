VILLANOVA, Pa. — Saddiq Bey scored 23 points and Justin Moore added 21 to lead Villanova (22-6, 11-4 Big East) to a 71-60 victory over St. John’s on Wednesday night.
St. John’s came in 12 ½-point underdogs and kept the deficit within single digits for most of the second half. Greg Williams Jr. buried a 3 for the Red Storm (14-14, 3-12) with 4:37 left that pulled them within six.
Moore, though, steadied the Wildcats with his fifth 3 of the game, a driving layup and a pull-up jumper in succession that stretched the lead to 13 and sealed another win for the perennial Big East power.
WEDNESDAY
Syracuse 72, Pitt 49
PITTSBURGH — Elijah Hughes scored 25 points, Joe Girard III added 16 and Bourama Sibide chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Orange (16-12, 9-8 ACC) smothered the Panthers (15-14, 6-12) despite losing Buddy Boeheim to a left ankle injury in the first half.
No. 16 Penn State 65, Rutgers 64
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Myles Dread hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to lift the Nittany Lions (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten) over the Scarlet Knights (18-11, 9-9) after Penn State blew a 21-point lead.
LATE TUESDAY
Georgia Tech 68, Clemson 59
ATLANTA —
Guard Jose Alvarado
played through an injury scare to score 19 points and the Yellow Jackets (14-14, 8-9 ACC) overcame Aamir Simms’ 23 points to beat the Tigers (14-13, 8-9).
Michael Devoe had 14 points and eight assists while leading the perimeter defense which shut down Clemson’s 3-point shooting attack.
North Carolina 85, N.C. State 79
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Garrison Brooks scored 30 points to help the Tar Heels end a seven-game losing streak with a win over the Wolfpack (17-11, 8-9 ACC).
Cole Anthony had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Tar Heels (11-17, 4-13).
No. 2 Baylor 85, Kansas State 66
WACO, Texas —
The Bears (25-2, 14-1) quickly rebounded from their first Big 12 loss, with five players scoring in double figures in their most lopsided conference win this season over the Wildcats (9-19, 2-13).
Oklahoma 65, No. 22 Texas Tech 51
OKLAHOMA CITY — Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and Brady Manek added 15 as the Sooners (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the Red Raiders (18-10, 9-6).
No. 5 San Diego St. 66, Colorado State 60
SAN DIEGO — Malachi Flynn
scored 10 of San Diego State’s last 17 points and the Aztecs (27-1, 16-1 Mountain West) rallied from a seven-point deficit to beat the Rams (19-11, 10-7).
local men
Chattanooga 71, VMI 64
LEXINGTON, Va. — Matt Ryan registered 18 points and eight rebounds as the Mocs defeated the Keydets on Wednesday.
Maurice Commander had 15 points and six rebounds for Chattanooga (18-12, 9-8 Southern Conference).
Sean Conway had 15 points for the Keydets (8-22, 3-14).
