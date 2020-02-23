SOUTH BEND, Ind. — T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points and made 5-of-6 3-pointers, John Mooney notched his nation-leading 22nd double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and hot-shooting Notre Dame rolled to an 87-71 victory Sunday over Miami.
Prentiss Hubb added 15 points and 10 assists as the Fighting Irish (17-10, 8-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the sixth time in eight games.
DJ Vasiljevic, Isaiah Wong and Harlond Beverly each scored 12 points for the Hurricanes (14-13, 6-11), who saw their three-game win streak snapped.
SUNDAY
No. 25 Ohio State 79, No. 7 Maryland 72
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luther Muhammad scored 22 points and Ohio State (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) snapped the Terrapins’ nine-game winning streak.
Aaron Wiggins led Maryland (22-5, 12-4) with 20 points and Eric Ayala had 16.
Indiana 68, No. 9 Penn State 60
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —
Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten).
Lamar Stevens, who was plagued with foul trouble all game, led Penn State (20-7, 10-6) with 29 points on 11-of-27 shooting.
No. 15 Creighton 81, No. 21 Butler 59
OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski made all seven of his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points for the Bluejays (22-6, 11-4 Big East) .
Henry Baddley led Butler (19-9, 7-8) with 13 points.
No. 16 Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65
NEWARK, N.J. —
Myles Powell scored 18 points for No. 16 Seton Hall (20-7, 12-3 Big East) .
LJ Figueroa led St. John’s (14-13, 3-11 Big East) with 19 points, while Julian Champagnie had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
LATE SATURDAY
No. 23 BYU 91, No. 2 Gonzaga 78
PROVO, Utah —
Yoeli Childs led No. 23 BYU (23-7, 12-3 WCC) with 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to upset No. 2 Gonzaga (27-2, 13-1).
Killian Tillie scored 18 points and Corey Kispert added 16 for the Bulldogs.
No. 14 Oregon 73, No. 24 Arizona 72, OT
TUCSON, Ariz. — Payton
Pritchard scored a career-high 38 points for No. 14 Oregon (21-7, 10-5 Pac-12).
Dylan Smith led Arizona (19-8, 9-5) with 18 points.
