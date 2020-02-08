germany
Governor elected with far-right help resigns
BERLIN — A German state governor installed with the help of a far-right party said Saturday he is resigning with immediate effect, three days after his election shook the country’s politics and stoked new tensions in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.
Thomas Kemmerich’s announcement came as leaders of Merkel’s governing coalition, meeting in Berlin to discuss the fallout, demanded that he go and the legislature of the eastern state of Thuringia “promptly” choose a successor. They called for that to be followed quickly by a new regional election.
Pro-business politician Kemmerich’s election was only possible because the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, supported him in a vote in the state legislature — as did the regional branch of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, against the wishes of its national leadership.
Kemmerich said in a statement Saturday that he was resigning “with immediate effect” and paying back to the state all wages earned as a result of his election. It wasn’t immediately clear when exactly a successor might be elected.
Earlier Saturday, Merkel fired a federal official whose departure the Social Democrats had sought over the fiasco, another move toward defusing tensions.
india
New Delhi vote a test of Modi’s popularity
NEW DELHI — Residents of India’s capital voted Saturday in a crucial state election in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party sought to regain power after a 22-year gap and major victories in a national vote.
About 57% of the 14.6 million registered voters lined up in queues across New Delhi to cast ballots, India’s election commission said.
Results will be declared on Tuesday.
The polls pit Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party against the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, or “common man’s” party, whose pro-poor policies have focused on fixing state-run schools and providing free health care and bus fares for women during the five years in power.
The BJP campaign reopened old wounds in the Hindu-Muslim divide and treated the election as a referendum on nearly two months of protests across India against a new citizenship law that excludes Muslims.
The law fast-tracks naturalization for non-Muslim migrants from neighboring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who are living in the country illegally.
Modi’s BJP also hopes to garner Hindu votes for ending semi-autonomy of Muslim-majority Kashmir last summer and turning the disputed region into two federally governed territories amid security lockdown.
IRELAND
Prime minister fights to keep power
DUBLIN — Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s party is in contention to keep power, as an exit poll showed the nation’s three biggest political parties in a virtual tie.
Varadkar’s Fine Gael won 22.4% of first-preference votes in Saturday’s election, according to the poll, state broadcaster RTE said. Sinn Fein won 22.3%, according to the Ipsos/MRBI poll of 5,000 voters, commissioned by RTE and the Irish Times.
Though Sinn Fein is in the race to be the biggest party by vote share, it didn’t run nearly enough candidates to become the dominant force in Ireland’s 160-seat parliament.
Fianna Fail, which oversaw the nation’s international bailout in 2010, secured 22.2% in the poll, which has a margin of error of 1.3%.
Under Ireland’s electoral system, about 44% is needed for an overall majority.
The result means Varadkar, 41, still has a fighting chance to stay in power, defying polls which put the party in third place before the vote. In the last days of the campaign, Fine Gael unleashed attacks on Fianna Fail’s economic record and questioned the democratic credentials of Sinn Fein, long considered toxic by mainstream politicians for its links to the IRA terrorist group.
