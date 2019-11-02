BRITAIN
Fracking halted ahead of upcoming election
LONDON — The British government announced Saturday that it will no longer allow fracking because of new scientific analysis that casts doubts on the safety of the controversial practice, but some critics called the action an election stunt and demanded a permanent ban.
The government said the decision was based on a finding by the Oil and Gas Authority that it is not possible to clearly predict the likelihood or severity of earthquakes linked to fracking operations.
The decision to announce a moratorium on fracking means the government will no longer support its use of for shale gas extraction and planning proposals with fracking will not be moved forward.
Business and Energy Secretary Andrea Leadsom said the new scientific report makes clear that the government cannot rule out future “unacceptable impacts” on local communities where fracking is allowed.
The government’s new position was announced at the start of what is expected to be a hard-fought campaign ahead of a Dec. 12 national election. There have been considerable protests against fracking in recent years.
The announcement drew praise from local activists and environmental groups although some called for a permanent ban on the practice, not just a halt in the approval process.
afghanistan
Official: Roadside bomb kills 8 children
KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says eight children have been killed by a roadside bomb near their school in the northeastern Takhar province.
Sayed Mehraj Sadat, the provincial police chief, said the victims of Saturday’s attack were from 10 to 15 years old.
He says the bomb’s intended target was most likely Afghan security forces, who often use the road.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Sadat blames Taliban insurgents who are active in Takhar province, particularly in Darqad district, where the attack took place.
In October, the Taliban launched large-scale attacks in several districts, including the provincial capital Taluqan, which were repelled by Afghan security forces.
norway
Authorities arrest U.S. white supremacist
HELSINKI — Norwegian authorities have arrested a high-profile U.S. white supremacist scheduled to speak at an international far-right conference in Oslo and say they will seek his deportation.
Spokesman Martin Bernsen from Norway’s domestic security agency PST told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that a U.S. citizen was arrested Saturday “on the basis of the Immigration Act section 106” including a suspicion that “he may play an obvious role in radicalization.”
PST didn’t give the person’s name, but he was identified by Norwegian media as Greg Johnson who was a scheduled speaker in the conference by the Scandza Forum, a far-right network known for its anti-Semitic and racist views.
Based in Seattle, Washington, Johnson is a writer and editor-in-chief of the white nationalist Counter-Currents Publishing and a contributor to several publications.
