EL SALVADOR
Report: At least 138 killed after deportation
WASHINGTON — At least 138 people deported to El Salvador from the United States in recent years were subsequently killed, Human Rights Watch says in a report that comes as the Trump administration makes it harder for Central Americans to seek refuge here.
A majority of the deaths documented by Human Rights Watch in the report Wednesday occurred less than a year after the deportees returned to El Salvador; some were within days. The organization also confirmed at least 70 cases of sexual assault or other violence following their arrival in the country.
The violence underscores the risk faced by people forced to return by U.S. law that mandates deportation of noncitizens convicted of a range of crimes and Trump administration policies that discourage asylum-seekers, said Alison Leal Parker, the group’s U.S. managing director.
“Our concern is that many of these people are facing a death sentence,” Parker said.
Between 2014 and 2018 the U.S. deported about 111,000 Salvadorans back to their homeland, which has long been in the grip of fierce gang violence.
germany
Merkel’s party lines up with far right in vote
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party lined up with Germany’s far right for the first time ever to elect a German state leader, throwing the country’s political establishment in disarray.
Merkel’s center-right CDU voted alongside the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany to put a candidate from the pro-business FDP into power in the eastern region of Thuringia.
CDU headquarters in Berlin appeared to be taken off guard and officials were scrambling to come up with a response to the election result. The FDP leadership in Berlin was caught unawares by the outcome, one party official said. It planned to hold a news conference late on Wednesday.
The shock vote in Thuringia not only reveals how the AfD has upended German politics with its presence in all of Germany’s 16 states. It also puts on the spot CDU party leader and Merkel’s heir apparent, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had sworn off any cooperation with the AfD. That line has now become blurred and she risks losing face if she doesn’t respond firmly.
vatican
Papal office explains key aide’s absence
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican sought Wednesday to explain the absence of a key member of Pope Francis’ protocol team following his role in a controversial book on priestly celibacy co-written by Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI.
The Vatican press office denied that Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, who works for both the reigning and the retired pope, had been officially suspended as head of Francis’ papal household because of the scandal.
The press office said his absence from Francis’ private and public audiences for the past three weeks was “due to an ordinary redistribution of the various commitments and duties of the prefect of the Papal Household.”
The office noted that Gaenswein also was Benedict’s personal secretary.
Benedict contributed an essay to the book, titled “From the Depths of Our Hearts,” that was written primarily by conservative Cardinal Robert Sarah, head of the Vatican’s liturgy office and one of Francis’ quiet critics.
