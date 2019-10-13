poland
Conservative ruling party declares victory
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s conservative ruling party Law and Justice won the most votes in a general election held Sunday in the deeply divided nation and appeared, according to an exit poll, to have secured a comfortable majority in the parliament to govern for four more years.
The exit poll, conducted by the research firm Ipsos, projected that Law and Justice won 43.6% of the votes. That would translate into a majority of seats — 239 —in the 460-seat lower house of parliament.
The poll said that a centrist pro-European Union umbrella group, Civic Coalition, would come in second with 27.4%. The biggest party in the coalition is Civic Platform, which governed Poland from 2007-2015.
TUNISIA
Law professor appears to win presidency
TUNIS, Tunisia — A conservative, Islamist-backed law professor looked set to assume Tunisia’s presidency after polling agencies suggested he overwhelmingly won Sunday’s runoff election in the country that unleashed the Arab Spring pro-democracy uprisings.
Kais Saied’s supporters celebrated on the main boulevard of Tunis even though official results from Sunday’s runoff vote weren’t expected until Tuesday.
The winner inherits a North African country struggling to create jobs, revive tourism and overcome sporadic extremist violence — but proud of its still-budding democracy. This is only Tunisia’s second free presidential election.
Polls carried in Tunisian media by Sigma Conseil and Emhrod Consulting forecast that Saied would come out on top with between 72% and 77% of the vote. Rival Nabil Karoui was projected to win between 23% and 27%.
Hungary
Opposition parties big winners in Budapest
BUDAPEST, Hungary — The candidate backed by several opposition parties has been elected mayor of Budapest, defeating the incumbent supported by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party.
With 74% of the votes counted in Budapest, Gergely Karacsony was leading Istvan Tarlos by 50.1% to 44.8% and local media reported that Tarlos had called to congratulate his rival.
Opposition parties were also projected to win mayoral races in around 10 of the country’s 23 largest cities in nationwide local elections. In 2014, they won just three of those races.
KOSOVO
Election officials hospitalized
PRISTINA, Kosovo — More than 20 Central Election Commission officials have been taken to the hospital with health problems after opening five ballot boxes from Serbia, authorities in Kosovo said Sunday.
Twenty-six officials had allergic reactions and skin problems after opening the ballot boxes, local media Kosovapress reported. Emergency center doctors said all had itching and reddened skin.
Naser Ramadani, head of the Public Health National Institute, said nine women, including two pregnant ones, were treated for itching and vomiting, adding that they were in stable condition.
