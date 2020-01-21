RICHMOND — Meredith Spies stood in front of legislators Tuesday and urged the General Assembly to take action on a bill she thinks could have helped save her mother.
Karen Giles was driving her Honda Accord in Chesterfield County in February when a dump truck crossed into oncoming traffic and hit her head-on. Giles, a volunteer firefighter and EMT, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police charged the driver, Samuel M. Allebaugh II, with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the crash. An investigation indicated that he was texting at the time of the incident, authorities said.
“It’s your right to use your phone but it wasn’t this man’s right to take my mother’s life,” Spies said Tuesday. “It is not worth it. We need to put our phones down.”
As Spies talked, Christina Dempsey, who lost three family members in 2013 when a truck driver took his eyes off the road to check directions, held a portrait of Giles, and Melanie Clark, whose husband, a Hanover County firefighter, was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in 2018, held a frame of Giles’ EMT and firefighter patches.
Still grieving, the family members all hope Virginia’s General Assembly will ban drivers from holding a phone while driving. The legislature came close to passing the bill last year, but a conference committee killed it.
“How many more lives have to be lost?” said Dempsey.
Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, the bill’s patron, said it’s likely to meet a different fate this year.
“I believe this year we will get it across the finish line,” he said.
Omnibus transportation bills that House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, introduced for Gov. Ralph Northam also would prohibit handheld cellphones for drivers.
Texting while driving increases the likelihood of a crash by as much as 23 times, according to the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.
In 20 states, drivers may not use handheld phones while driving, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
While current state law bars drivers from texting or entering numbers on a phone while driving, it’s “unenforceable,” said one state senator, because the law also lets drivers scroll through Facebook or play games, among other things.
“It’s completely out of control,” said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. “We need to do something about it before more people are killed.”
Bourne’s bill includes a $125 fine for a first offense and a $250 fine for subsequent violations or violations in a highway work zone.
In December, the Richmond City Council unanimously passed a measure similar to Bourne’s proposal.
“I’m proud that the city of Richmond led the way by passing a municipal phone ban, but it’s time to take this issue statewide,” Bourne said.
Richmond Police Chief William Smith said Tuesday that Richmond’s ban will still take effect in June even if the legislature doesn’t approve Bourne’s bill.
