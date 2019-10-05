In retrospect, the first year may have been the best.
Even amid a 4-12 season in 2014, it was easy to see that quarterback Colt McCoy was a good fit for new Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden and his West Coast offense.
McCoy had the signature win of the dismal season, a Monday Night Football triumph over the favored Dallas Cowboys on the road.
There were also hints of everything that would go wrong. After the victory in Dallas, McCoy was benched for Robert Griffin III, who had just returned from injury. The decision, according to multiple reports at the time, was not Gruden’s, but rather came from Redskins ownership.
McCoy returned later in the year but suffered his own health setback, injuring his back and missing the final weeks of 2014.
That’s about how it’s gone since then for the pair — the Redskins chasing after their next franchise quarterback, Gruden annually returning to his steady backup, and McCoy suffering untimely injuries that have kept him from reaching his potential.
Now the pair enters Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots for what could very well be their last ride together.
The Redskins are 15½-point underdogs and injuries have, for a third consecutive season, decimated their roster.
ESPN reported that Gruden could be fired as early as this Sunday, as Washington tries to salvage any relevancy it can out of the season. The timing of the move would be to allow the interim coach a chance at victory — Washington heads to Miami to face the 0-4 Dolphins next week, potentially the only game this season the Redskins are favored to win.
Barring an unlikely victory Sunday, the door also may be closing on McCoy’s career. The Redskins need to give playing time to rookie Dwayne Haskins, to evaluate his progress ahead of next year’s draft, when they may have the option of taking one of the top quarterbacks.
McCoy, 33, rose to fame as a college quarterback at Texas, but in the final game of his collegiate career, the 2010 national title game, he left in the first quarter with an injury.
With the Cleveland Browns in 2011 he sustained a concussion after a big hit from James Harrison, and bounced around the league for a few years until landing in Washington with Gruden in 2014.
The injury luck followed, though, and last year he broke his leg against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, two weeks after replacing the injured Alex Smith.
He accelerated his rehab in an attempt to make a return, but in the process may have aggravated the injury, which lingered through the entire offseason.
Now he’ll get a shot against arguably the best team in football: the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots. If McCoy and Gruden can pull off a miracle, they’ll reset the narrative on a season that’s rapidly spinning out of control.
If not, it might be one final opportunity to watch the pairing that has represented the only stability in Washington over the past six years.
