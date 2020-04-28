DUBLIN — One of the New River Valley’s largest manufacturers used a temporary halt in production and its 3-D printing technology to make personal protective equipment for hospitals running low on supplies.
A team of employees from the Pulaski County Volvo factory’s innovation lab have been making face shields and face mask clips for medical staff working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Franky Marchand, the plant general manager and vice president, said he contacted a local hospital to see how his company could help when production was temporarily halted in mid-March.
“I said you have a manufacturer with some time on its hands, what would you like us to do,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
Marchand said he was told there wasn’t initially a need for much in the area, but as the virus spread, he was told by LewisGale Hospital Pulaski that it, and its neighboring hospitals in Southwest Virginia, could use some PPE equipment, particularly face shields.
He said hospital officials told him first responders were running through single-use masks and shields at an unsustainable rate, so they enlisted Volvo’s help in creating a more durable shield that could be reused after being sanitized.
Many medical experts have discussed the use of shields in addition to masks, as the shields further reduce the chance of workers becoming infected.
Volvo Manufacturing Engineer Cody Lester – who makes parts using the plant’s 3-D printers – said he and a few other employees were able to successfully produce a usable mask after a few tries. He said the printer can produce 33 masks a day, plus mask clips and ear guards that read “Heroes at Work.”
“It is a great feeling being able to help out where you can ... From a history standpoint [events like Sept. 11, 2001] you see communities rally around each other in times like this and now it’s our turn to help,” Lester said.
A Volvo spokeswoman said, as of Monday, the plant has delivered about 650 face shields, ear guards and N95 face masks to LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski, Twin Counties Hospital in Galax, the VCU Medical Center in Richmond and various fire department and EMS units in Pulaski County.
Though the plant is slowly beginning to ramp up its production again, Lester and his boss Adam Crowder are still focusing their time producing PPE equipment. The duo said they have enough supplies to make 2,000 shields and would likely make more if needed.
Crowder, whose wife is a nurse practitioner in Galax, said advice from his spouse and other medical professionals have helped his team improve the shield’s design.
“We asked ‘what do you like about them? Which [prototypes] do you prefer,’ and getting the feedback from medical professionals was really beneficial,” he said.
Other Volvo facilities in Maryland and North Carolina have also been involved in similar projects, according to a news release from the Swedish automaker.
Marchand said he’s glad his company has been able to help those in need of the gear.
“The face shield is one of the most difficult pieces of equipment to find in our area,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of the resourcefulness and willingness to help that our employees — and even their families — exhibited working to create these headbands, which very much exemplifies the can-do attitude that we’ve come to expect from our NRV employees.”
