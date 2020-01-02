ASHBURN — Ron Rivera’s first public comments as the new coach of the Washington Redskins were broadcast across the country but spoken to a group of 53 men.
Rivera quickly asserted himself as the man in charge, at multiple points turning to the players in attendance at Redskins Park and telling them they would be given every opportunity to succeed, but it would be on his terms.
“If you do it the way we ask and we have success, it’s your success,” Rivera said. “If we fail, it’s on me. But please, don’t do it your own way.”
Rivera referenced his military background and the commitment he would demand of his players to succeed. He also got his first glimpse into everything that could go wrong.
The Rivera Way and the Ashburn Way are near polar opposites, which manifested itself in ways big and small on Thursday.
At the end of his opening remarks, Rivera was supposed to hold up a No. 20 Redskins jersey with his last name that had been made for the occasion. But the jersey wasn’t placed under the lecturn, leaving the coach to fumble around for a minute before improvising.
Before that, owner Dan Snyder gave his introductory remarks, thanking interim coach Bill Callahan but skipping over former team president Bruce Allen.
Snyder harped on the importance of culture while simultaneously taking no responsibility for it.
“What the Redskins have needed is a culture change,” the owner said. “Someone that can bring a winning culture to our organization. And it starts and ends with our head coach.”
For Rivera to be successful, he’ll have to be the authority figure, but he’ll also have to have the full backing of Snyder.
Nowhere will that be more evident than Rivera’s relationship with quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
The last Redskins coach, Jay Gruden, arrived as the man to fix Robert Griffin III, and after being repeatedly asked about Griffin at his introductory press conference, Gruden famously reacted with disbelief.
Rivera chose to downplay expectations for Haskins.
“I think he can become a franchise-style quarterback. I do. It’s a process, though,” Rivera said. “I also think there’s a couple of good veteran quarterbacks that are obviously going to get some opportunities to play as well. We won’t know until we get ready to open up in September. Until then, everything’s just a process.”
By not promising Haskins the job, Rivera took the first steps towards establishing himself as being in charge.
Haskins was not one of the handful of players in attendance, a group that included defensive captain Jonathan Allen, an adherent to the Rivera Way of conducting business.
“I’m very excited. It’s like a breath of fresh air,” he said. “I met with him a couple days ago, and he’s the real deal. I’m excited.”
Snyder did not stick around for questions at the press conference, though he offered a hint in his remarks that his days of not giving interviews would continue.
“One thing that is very, very important, we’re going to have one voice and one voice alone,” he said. “And that’s the coach’s.”
The press conference was held in a jam-packed auditorium at Redskins Park and was easily the most anticipated event since the return of Joe Gibbs.
Rivera is likely to enjoy more authority than any man since Gibbs and, indeed, consulted with the former coach before taking the job.
Now the work begins. In this century, the Redskins have a total of one playoff victory. Rivera is aiming for more — much more.
“I told [Snyder] I didn’t want to go through a five-year rebuilding process because quite honestly, I don’t have the patience,” Rivera said. “From what I read, neither does he.”
