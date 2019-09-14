Hutcheson & Moser Wedding Announcement Clare Campbell Moser and Beirne Carter Hutcheson were married Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. James's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Va. The Reverend John Fleming McCard officiated. The bride is the daughter of Lieutenant Colonel and Mrs. Donald Jay Moser, USA, Retired, of Advance, North Carolina. Her maternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Everett Leonard Campbell. Her paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. William Steele Moser. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Randolph Hutcheson of Richmond, Va. His maternal grandparents are the late Mr. Beirne Blair Carter and Mrs. Elisabeth Ross Reed Carter of Roanoke and Richmond. His paternal grandparents are the late Dr. and Mrs. Robert Steele Hutcheson, Jr. of Roanoke. The bride is a graduate from Davie County High School, Mocksville, N.C. The groom attended St. Christopher's School, Richmond, Virginia and is a graduate of Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia. The couple met while attending the United States Military Academy at West Point; they graduated in 2014 with Bachelor of Science degrees in American Politics. Both are Captains in the United States Army stationed with the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas. The maid of honor was Captain Andrea L. Bagley of Fairbanks, Alaska. The bridesmaids were the sister of the groom, Mary Ross Hutcheson of San Francisco, California; the bride's sister-in-law, Sandra V. Moser of Columbia, South Carolina; Captain Jenna M. Vercollone of El Paso, Texas; Jennifer B. Robinson of Advance, North Carolina; and Chelsea R. England of Conover, N.C. The best man was Charles Sheppard Haw of Greenville, S.C. The groomsmen were the brother of the groom, John Randolph Hutcheson, Jr. of Jackson, Wyoming, brother of the bride; Matthew S. Moser of Columbia, S.C., brother of the bride; Samuel H. Moser of New York, New York, brother of the bride; Jacob S. Moser of Raleigh, N.C., brother of the bride; and Whittington W. Clement, Jr. of Washington, DC. Ushers were John B. Catlett III and V. Earl Dickinson III. Saber bearers were CPT Derek A. Brown, CPT Anthony T. Kotoriy, CPT James A. Marietta, CPT William Jay Schmidt, CPT Zachary D. Short, CPT Christopher J. Smith, SFC James A. Smith, and CPT James R. Tully. A string quartet and organist, Virginia Ewing Whitmire, performed the ceremony music. Following the service, the bride and groom exited through a traditional military saber arch. The wedding party traveled by trolley to the Country Club of Virginia for a festive reception where adults and children of all ages gathered to dance and celebrate the happy couple. The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner followed by a welcome party for out-of-town guests at the Commonwealth Club. After a brief honeymoon at The Homestead in Hot Springs, Va., the couple will reside in El Paso, Texas.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia health system sues thousands of patients, seizing paychecks and putting liens on homes
-
Victim in Roanoke County crash recalled as humble engineer
-
Falwell won't 'turn the other cheek' on media reports; student protest planned at Liberty University
-
Daleville's Ballast Point Brewing tasting room and kitchen to close, brewery to remain in production
-
Liberty's Falwell says he's target of 'attempted coup'
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.