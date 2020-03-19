The two warmest days of 2020 so far are upon us as winter comes to an end on the calendar, with highs shooting well into the 70s both Thursday and Friday afternoons and possibly scraping 80 in Roanoke for the first time since October 4 (when it was 89 the day after being 98).
The warmth will be accompanied by a fair amount of sunshine, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm may be possible on this Thursday, and there will be a growing chance of showers on Friday, with some thunderstorms late in the day as a cold front approaches from the west.
This front will reverse the tide on temperatures over the weekend. Saturday will not be so chilly, getting into the 60s, but 30s to lower 40s lows will be back by Sunday and Monday mornings.
A widespread freeze appears to be off the table, as the continued active pattern will be lifting moisture into our region, with clouds and showers returning, preventing a clear night when radiational cooling could take hold. A few rural spots may get near 32 on Sunday and Monday mornings.
Rain will overspread the region again late Sunday into Monday. The mountains of West Virginia and perhaps parts of northern Virginia may see this start as wet snow. Do not entirely rule out some ice pellets or wet snowflakes in our region, mainly on higher ridgetops and locations north and west of Roanoke, but if any occurs it should be brief as the system brings in milder, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. Surface temperatures will be stuck in the mid 30s to lower 40s, though, until shooting into the 50s Monday as the rain eventually clears.
Next week appears likely to be mild and showery in our region.
There are signs that a late-arriving Arctic outbreak is about to engulf much of Europe after an outrageously warm winter. No clear sign yet on whether the U.S. will follow suit down the road, but something to continue keeping an eye on. The polar vortex tends to loosen some with the changing season and that may allow pockets of dense cold air bottled up behind it to loop southward.
