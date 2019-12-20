Southwest Virginia snow lovers, you can count this weekend's setup as the first near-miss for a winter storm this season, even though there probably won't be any substantial snow anywhere from it.
If you showed me the weather map in July and said this would be occurring around December 22, I'd have told you there's a pretty good chance that northern edge of precipitation would be snow and that the low might even turn up the East Coast into a significant winter storm. But there are about half a dozen screws loose in this setup that won't allow that to happen.
As this low-pressure system swings east along the Gulf Coast this weekend, it will bring a lot of rain to the states south of us. The northern edge of that rain might ease into southern Virginia late Saturday night and early Sunday. The weather map above shows about the northern limit of where that may occur, which would be the U.S. 460 corridor that connectes Bluefield to Blacksburg, Roanoke, Bedford and Lynchburg. This may be a little generous given the dry air parked to the north and the relatively fast movement of the low east, so at this point it appears the Roanoke Valley and most of the New River Valley will see sprinkles or maybe no rain at all.
It would not be out of the question that some wintry mix could occur at the front end of what little rain there may be on Sunday morning, but if that were to happen, it appears likely it would be brief with marginal temperatures, probably more rain/sleet mix than snow.
The surface weather map posted above isn't all that different from what we had on December 9. 2018, (linked here), when we had 12-20 inches of snow across the region. But there is lots of stuff that may not immediately meet the eye that separate these two events by a pretty wide margin.
The first is simple timing, this weekend's low is a little too late to catch the bulk of the cold air before it escapes, whereas the cold air was being forced southward to meet the precipitation early last December. Another issue is this is more of a closed low aloft rather than an open trough, so the overrunning moisture isn't lifted as far northward as it was with the December storm a year ago that actually got foot-deep snow about 50 miles north of forecasts north of I-64 (but didn't quite get flakes to D.C.).
In the bigger picture, there isn't sufficient blocking high pressure in the northern latitudes or a "50-50" low near Newfoundland to keep the cold air bottled up and the jet stream configured in a manner to guide the storm along a more northeast path along the East Coast (last year's December storm actually didn't make that turn, either, but lifted so much moisture into parked cold air over us that it didn't matter.) The jet stream flow near the U.S-Canada border is keeping denser Arctic air to the north. Also, low-pressure is approaching the West Coast rather than having high pressure parked out there for a strong Pacific-North American positive pattern (PNA+) that would pile drive the cold air into the East.
So, if you want a decent snow in the Roanoke and New River valleys, this looks to be strike 1, and probably not another swing at the bat for at least 2 weeks.
In the course of a typical winter season, we usually have somewhere between about 3 and 8 atmospheric setups that are at least vaguely like those that produce winter storms in our region. Rarely do all these windows connect for widespread snow events. The three wintry brushes we've had -- light snow on Nov. 12 and Dec. 11 and the ice on Dec. 13 -- really don't count as "near-misses" for significant snow in my book, as none of those featured a storm track or evolution that was all that close to our typical winter storm producing ones here.
We are transitioning into a much milder, mostly dry pattern that will dominate our weather through the remainder of 2019 and possibly a few days into 2020. Highs in the 60s appear likely in the Roanoke area for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Barring something very unexpected this weekend, Roanoke will end December without measurable snowfall. Seven of the last 9 Decembers, this one included, have had 3/10 of an inch or less of snowfall at Roanoke, with 6 of 9 having no significant accumulation. (Blacksburg has 1/2 an inch for the month, so the first 1-inch snowfall dates in the snowfall contest remained unclaimed.)
Since 1912, 35 of 102 Decembers have had no measurable snowfall at Roanoke (5 Decembers have missing data), so this is not all that unusual, happening about a third of the time. The snowiest winter locally in 1959-60, with 62.7 inches, had no measurable December snowfall, but then again, so (obviously) did the snowless winters of 1918-19 and 1919-20.
So not having snow in December doesn't really mean too much for the winter as a whole.
