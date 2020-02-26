This sunny, mild Wednesday will turn showery by evening (even a localized severe storm wind gust), then windy and much colder during the evening and overnight behind a cold front with some snowflakes flying through the chilly breezes by early Thursday morning. Higher elevations west of Roanoke may even turn a little white in spots, and the highest elevations west of I-77 and near the West Virginia state line, even more so into eastern West Virginia itself, may pile up some inches.
Into the weekend, it will be genuinely winterlike to end a meteorological winter that hasn't been winterlike all that often. There may be another round of snow showers late Friday that could whiten a few spots.
But beyond that, winter looks as if will get pounded into the canvas next week by a sharp warmup and there is no reason from the continued tight polar vortex and the arrangement of the hemispheric pattern to expect a significant recovery of it deep into March, when it gets increasingly more difficult for winter to recover as the sun angle rises, the days get longer and the mean jet stream position drifts north.
When I say winter may effectively be over next week, I don't mean that it won't get to freezing at night again, or there won't be a cold front with some mountain snow showers later in March or in April. There could still even be one of those fluke spring wet snows -- I doubt it happens, but it has before, and might again, for all we know now. I am a bit concerned that there could be an outbreak of freezing temperatures for a few nights after everything has bloomed and greened nicely as it's likely to do in coming weeks -- hopefully not as bad as 2007, when a sharp Arctic outbreak in April massively damaged the region's fruit crop after a warm March.
But it is really looking like this late-week surge of windy cold and rounds of mountain snow showers may be a struggling winter's last gasp at any kind of somewhat prolonged period of genuinely cold weather, with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s, maybe even some teens. I fully expect to see many greening trees at least in the lower elevations of our region by mid-March -- you don't have to drive far south to see those now.
I wrote in today's Weather Journal about how this winter rates -- not the warmest or least snowy locally, but definitely "one of" the mildest winters and likely "one of" the least snowy fall-to-spring periods, barring that spring fluke I mentioned.
Old Man Winter has been getting battered around the ring from the opening bell in 2019-20. It will be soon be time to throw in the towel.
