We are now late enough in the spring season that Roanoke's normal daily high temperature has reached 70 and the normal lows even into the New River Valley are in the 40s. We'll be hard-pressed to scrape 70 in days ahead and will have a few mornings dipping below the 40s.
A series of cold fronts and low-pressure systems digging deep to the south will keep things relatively cool to only mild, not warm, into the weekend, with periods of showers and, on Thursday, a likely soaking rain.
The first cold front moving across our region on this Tuesday will bring a few showers -- no large amounts of rain -- and then turn things windy. A wind advisory has been issued for westerly gusts that will likely exceed 40 mph and could reach 50 mph in a few spots on this Tuesday afternoon and evening.
This front will bring about another cold morning with widespread 30s lows and some spots in outlying areas and north and west of Roanoke near the freezing mark. Continued breeziness overnight will preclude frost, but you might want to take care of especially sensitive outdoor vegetation.
After a sunny, mild Wednesday with highs in the 60s, a more significant storm system will be approach by Thursday. Like the one on Sunday and Monday, it will be taking a deep southerly route, the track snow lovers were denied repeatedly when it mattered for them in the winter. This track will tend to keep the strong to severe storms mostly south of our region and put us primarily in a general rain that could be an inch or two, with temperatures stuck in the 50s to near 60 rather.
It will not be a chilly behind the next storm, but neither will it shoot upward with warmth. Expect daily highs in the 60s to maybe barely making 70 into the weekend, with another chance of showers by Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.