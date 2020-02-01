Punxsutawney's forecast for Sunday is cloud with rain and snow, so the famed groundhog named Phil probably shouldn't see his shadow on Sunday. Even he does, having six more weeks of winter is a pretty laughable concept over much of the Eastern U.S. which truly hasn't had much winter this winter to start with. And several days following the groundhog's 15 minutes of fame on Sunday are promising to be far from winterlike.
Roanoke's high temperature by Monday will likely vault into the lower to mid 70s, challenging or possibly edging out a record high of 73 for Feb. 3 from 1989. Blacksburg's high is projected at 68, putting the record 70, also from 1989, within range if it's just a little warmer.
Mild weather will linger most of the rest of the week, with 60s highs mostly, but it will turn showery, and then downright rainy and maybe stormy by Thursday. A strong cold front -- strong in the sense of wind dynamics at multiple atmospheric layers, not all that strong with Arctic air -- plowing into warm, humid air appears poised to trigger a mutli-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms and quite likely some tornadoes across the South. It is not out of the question for our region to have thunderstorms and maybe even some severe ones by Thursday, and heavy rain looks quite likely, at least in the 1-3-inch range.
The cold front will take us back to the same kinda stale semi-cold weather we've had a lot of by the weekend, eventually 20s-30s lows and 40s-50s highs a few days. There might even been some snow showers blowing over the mountains.
The weather pattern continues to look active and not all that cold into the foreseeable future, with frequent disturbances and systems bringing chances of mostly rain, and Arctic air continuing to be locked up in the far northern latitudes. Within this pattern, some wintry precipitation interludes are possible as marginal cold air may become dammed against the Appalachians a time or two -- probably messy mixed or ice events rather than pure snow, fi they happen at all.
There remains no clear signal when or if Arctic air will be released by the polar vortex to ooze southward. Having sustained cold weather appears unlikely to happen this winter, but a chilly period to mess up spring's arrival in March could still happen.
