Wedge patterns -- the banking of cool, often damp air against the mountains on easterly breezes -- are a common way we get a break from summer heat in our region. We really haven't had one of these patterns set in for any length time of this summer, but such a wedge developing this weekend will bring the coolest daytime weather we've seen since the second week of June.
High pressure centered over southeastern Canada and the northeastern U.S. will rotate cooler air in from the northeast, banking it against the mountains. The air nearest the surface will also be fairly damp, coming in off the Atlantic Ocean, while drier air settles in aloft.
The result will be a period from Saturday to Monday with periods of low clouds, fog and drizzle, and temperatures that probably won't top 80, maybe not even 70 in some outlying areas. There is some chance the sun will burn through in the afternoon, especially north of Roanoke, but the air mass as a whole is much cooler than what we've had, so a "runaway" day of more sun than expected would only make the lower 80s at best.
Lacking heating for instability or strong sources of atmospheric lift, no thunderstorms are expected this weekend. But we may be close enough to the front stalled over the Carolinas, and also with upslope flow over the mountains, for a few showers to develop. This would be aside from any misty drizzle that may develop with the wedge.
Slowly, the wedge will erode next week and temperatures will rebound back to the normal 80s highs/60s lows range. Additional cold fronts late next week will likely keep us from pushing back into prolonged 90s.
A tropical system may develop off the coast of Florida or the southeast U.S., but the high pressure bringing us the wedge and low-pressure troughing that got the cold front through will nudge this out to sea away from us. Beware though if you are visiting the coast of Carolinas -- especially the Outer Banks -- Georgia or Florida, even Virginia Beach, that this system may lurk offshore and possibly spread some squally showers to the coast. It is unclear just how strong the system will become, but a U.S. landfall of a tropical storm or hurricane is not considered likely at this time, though a close brush-by is possible.