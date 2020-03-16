Gradually, we'll move from early-week damp chill, to a mild midweek, to downright warm bordering on hot by late week. Friday's highs may scrape 80 degrees in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east.
This warmup will not come totally dry, nor a total washout. A series of upper-level disturbances moving across the nation will bring periods of showers through the week. It's difficult to say exactly when it may be raining, but there will be a chance each day. Wednesday night and early Thursday would seem to be one more likely period for rain.
Late in the week, a strong cold front will move across the central and eastern U.S. The week's disturbances will bring rounds of potentially severe thunderstorms to various parts of the nation, and it may be possible into our region with the cold front pushing into temperatures that will be well above 70 and possibly topping 80 on Friday.
The weekend gets windy and colder. This isn't quite the "hard freeze" scenario that I wrote about in last week's Weather Journal column, but there may be some near- or below-freezing temperatures by Sunday and Monday morning. This is actually quite normal for mid to late March -- average last freezes are not until April in the lower elevations of our region and May in most higher elevations and areas west of I-81.
But just be aware that any growing things may need a little protection this weekend and early next week.
