If you’re a fan of snow and winter, you knew this would happen.
High pressure blocking in the northern latitude will be buckling the jet stream southward over the next week or two, leading to multiple shots of colder air from near the polar regions diving into the central and eastern United States.
It is the pattern that stubbornly refused to develop really for any substantial amount of time since mid-November. That led to a winter among the top five mildest and least snowy on record in our region.
The negative phase of the North Atlantic Oscillation, the gold standard for dependable cold air and reasonable shots at snow in the winter, is now setting up when it is simply too late on the calendar to provide those.
We’ll see some of the first impact of this by Friday and Saturday morning, with low temperatures near or slightly above freezing, after sticky highs in the 70s to near 80 and scattered thunderstorms during this midweek period.
If you are into spring and growing things, there is reason to be concerned and prepared for what is ahead, but at this point, the alarm does not seem extreme.
The Arctic Oscillation is still a little on the positive side, meaning that the deepest Arctic air is still mostly near the North Pole, and the Pacific-North America pattern is also near neutral, which means that there isn’t going to be a big high over the western U.S. to further pile-drive the coming cooler air into the East.
Instead, it appears the coming cold shots will be centered more in the Northern Plains and Great Lakes regions, coming at us in occasional, gradually modifying pushes rather than a sustained blast.
There also appears to be some tendency for a Bermuda high pressure system to expand and contract, pushing the colder air more to the northwest as it expands.
What we are likely to see over the next week or two is periods of cooler than normal temperatures and occasional mornings with frost or slight freezes rather than a prolonged or repeating hard freeze like occurred in April 2007, when the region’s fruit crop was largely decimated following a mild winter and warm March.
So be prepared to move or cover your tender outside plants, starting Friday and Saturday, and likely a few more times again over the coming two weeks.
A widespread spring snowfall appears highly unlikely for our region during the coming colder shots, but some mountain snow showers behind cold fronts or higher-elevation wet snow are certainly not out of the question.
Speaking of snow, we will soon be revealing the winner of the Weather Journal snowfall prediction contest. A runaway winner has emerged who almost perfectly nailed the dates and amounts.
Somebody had the mild, almost snowless figured out ahead of time, whether you liked it or not.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
