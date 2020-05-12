When it freezes 10 days into May, 80s are already on the way.
That is certainly the case this week. The tardy atmospheric pattern from a mild winter that has caused cool weather in much of April and some frosty mornings for our region in May is quickly making a 180-degree flip, with summerlike high pressure building overhead by the weekend, and likely hanging in for much of the latter half of May.
Instead of watching whether mornings get to freezing, we’ll be wondering if it might hit 90 on some afternoons.
But it’s really nothing new.
It’s been the case that literally every other time Roanoke has experienced near-freezing temperatures within a couple of days of May 10, going all the way back to the start of official records in 1912, high temperatures have soared back into the 80s, even near 90, just a few days later.
n It was 33 on May 12, 1913, then 83 on May 13 and 85 on May 14.
n It was 32 on May 11, 1923, then 80 the next day and 88 by the 19th.
n It was 31 on May 9, 1947, and 34, 33 and 39 the next three mornings. Then, the next day, it hit 90.
n It was 31 on May 11, 1966, then 80 five days later.
n It was 33 on May 9 and 10 in 1980, but 85 on the 11th and 89 on the 12th.
n It was 33 on May 10, 1983, but up to 83 by the 15th.
This time, it was 33 on Sunday, May 10, but it will likely be well above 80 by Friday, maybe even reaching 80 as early as Thursday. And warm, often summerlike, temperatures look to have staying power most of the rest of the month.
This juxtaposition of cold and warm is often declared to be something weird or unique. As the preceding list shows, a freezing-to-80s jump in a few days of May is far from unprecedented.
It actually makes a lot of sense.
First, it’s important to realize that normal high temperatures by mid-May are already in the mid 70s for Roanoke, so reaching 80 is only a slight overshoot over what is generally expected this time of year.
Secondly, any atmospheric pattern amplified enough to bring near-freezing temperatures to our region in May is also causing similarly abnormal warmth somewhere else that can eventually spread in once the pattern shifts.
In this case, much of western North America, all the way to Alaska, has been seeing extreme warmth relative to the season while the East has been freezing.
Seattle, Washington, and Fairbanks, Alaska, have been hitting the lower 80s in the afternoons while we’ve been covering tomato plants.
Like a garden hose being snapped, the jet stream pattern is now shifting, with the ridge of high pressure setting up over the East and deep jet stream dip diving into the West.
So the extreme warmth will occur over the East with cooler weather in the West, and some severe storms in between.
The recent cold has left its mark on the region’s record books.
Blacksburg barely missed on record lows both Saturday and Sunday, at 29 and 28 respectively, but its high of 51 on Saturday tied 1960 for the coolest high temperature for May 9.
Lynchburg’s 30-degree low for Sunday was not only its coldest May 10 ever, but its coldest temperature in the entire month of May, going back to 1893.
While Roanoke tied its record low for May 10 at 33 degrees, that temperature missing the freezing mark by 1 degree has profound implications for the climate record book.
With lows of 33 Sunday and back on April 19, the spring last-freeze date for the Star City is left at March 8, the earliest on record. A 32-degree low on Sunday would have suddenly made it the second latest last-freeze date.
Richmond, among others, did reach 32 on Sunday morning, moving its last-freeze date from March 8 to May 10 in one fell swoop.
It will be a peculiar statistical quirk looking back at 2020 and seeing the dichotomy between many regional sites with one of their latest spring freezes on record and Roanoke’s stuck back in early March.
But what isn’t peculiar about 2020?
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.